Keaton Middleton Called Up as Avalanche Prepare for War Against Senators

Keaton Middleton has been recalled to the Colorado Avalanche for the first time this season.
Devon Toews will miss Wednesday night’s matchup against the Ottawa Senators as he continues to recover from an upper-body injury. The Avalanche defenseman is considered day-to-day, but headway toward a return remains limited. As a result, a left-handed defenseman is needed to fill the void, but this is a task for a much bigger, physically imposing demon.
If the first meeting between these two teams was any indication, this one could turn volatile in a hurry.
That initial matchup—an 8–2 Avalanche (35-6-9) win on January 8—was a bruising, chaotic affair defined by heavy hits, short fuses, and barely contained hostility. Josh Manson and Tyler Kleven dropped the gloves in a spirited bout, one that Manson decisively controlled from start to finish. Samuel Girard later wrestled Tim Stützle to the ice amid a heated scrum, and the game took a darker turn when Brady Tkachuk steamrolled goaltender Scott Wedgewood. The collision left Wedgewood injured and sidelined for several games, injecting a lasting edge of animosity into the season series.
And that’s precisely why Middleton was given the call-up.
In recent weeks, the Avalanche have leaned on Jack Ahcan, a defenseman better suited for matchups against smaller, faster, high-skill teams where puck movement and mobility are at a premium. But at 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds, Ahcan isn’t exactly built for trench warfare—and Ottawa has shown it’s more than willing to turn games into street fights when the opportunity presents itself.
Enter Middleton. At 6-foot-6 and 242 pounds, he brings a very different message to the lineup. This is about deterrence, physical presence, pure strength, and being ready when the temperature rises. Against a Senators team that plays heavy and punishes mistakes, this is a signal from the Avalanche that they are ready for whatever type of battle breaks out on Wednesday night.
If there’s one consistent criticism of the Avalanche over the past few seasons, it’s that they’ve lacked pushback. Too often, even when opponents crossed the line—most notably the Dallas Stars during the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season—there was little to no response. The cheap shots went unanswered. The message, unfortunately, was received.
With the roster Colorado has assembled this year, and the legitimate potential to make a deep postseason run—perhaps even win another Stanley Cup—that kind of passivity is no longer acceptable. Championship teams don’t just absorb punishment; they give it back twice as hard.
That’s why games against teams like the Senators (24-21-7) matter. Ottawa plays heavy, plays angry, and isn’t shy about testing opponents physically. If the Avalanche want to prove they’re built for the grind that comes with playoff hockey, this is a test they can't afford to ignore. Not now. Not with this group. Don't just win the game, but fight for it and don't be afraid to leave a mark or two, because the Senators have nothing to lose.
Edmonton-born Keaton Middleton, 27, may not be a fan favorite, but his game has taken a noticeable step forward since last season. His skating has improved, his reads are sharper, and he’s become a more reliable defensive presence overall. Still, breaking into the lineup is no easy task on an Avalanche roster as deep and talented as this one.
With Sam Malinski signing a contract extension earlier today, Middleton’s recall feels less like a coincidence and more like an evaluation. It's an opportunity for Middleton to show whether his progress translates when the stakes rise. If Colorado is searching for answers ahead of the postseason, this could be a quiet but meaningful test to see if Middleton is built for playoff hockey.