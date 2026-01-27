Keaton Middleton Called Up as Avalanche Prepare for War Against Senators

That’s why games against teams like the Senators (24-21-7) matter. Ottawa plays heavy, plays angry, and isn’t shy about testing opponents physically. If the Avalanche want to prove they’re built for the grind that comes with playoff hockey, this is a test they can't afford to ignore. Not now. Not with this group. Don't just win the game, but fight for it and don't be afraid to leave a mark or two, because the Senators have nothing to lose.