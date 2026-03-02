Kid Clutch: Gavin Brindley Finds Daylight in Big Moments

DENVER — It doesn’t matter what happened the night before. It doesn’t matter how many shifts he gets or where he lines up. When the moment tightens and the game tilts on a razor’s edge, Gavin Brindley seems to find daylight.
On Saturday night at Ball Arena, Brindley added another chapter to his growing reputation. The 21-year-old buried his sixth goal of the season, claimed First Star honors, and helped lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 3–1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. The nickname “Kid Clutch” may still spark debate in some corners — but the numbers are starting to silence it.
Of his six career goals, four have been game-winners. That’s production. More than half of his goals have been game-winning markers. By definition, that is clutch.
What makes it even more impressive is the context. Brindley has been a fixture on the fourth line as of late — the kind of role where opportunity is scarce.
And yet, when the Avalanche have needed one decisive blow, he’s delivered.
In Avalanche media scrums, time is as limited as fourth-line minutes. Reporters get a single window — one clean look — to ask something meaningful before the room shifts and the opportunity disappears.
Angley delivered her own version of a game-winner, asking head coach Jared Bednar to explain what separates a player like Brindley — someone who doesn’t see heavy ice time — yet consistently finds a way to score in clutch moments. What is it, she wondered, that allows a fourth-liner to stay sharp enough, confident enough, and ready enough to strike when the game hangs in the balance?
"There's a balance there where you're still playing to win and be a difference maker without trying to do too much, and turning the puck over or having to go the other way," Bednar stated.
"But I think both those guys (Zakhar Bardakov) and (Brindley) have done (well). A challenge oftentimes, especially in the first half of the year and something that they have to go through is, keeping their focus, staying ready. Their name gets called a lot and then they don't go. I put other people out and then that can be kind of deflating, but you got to stay ready for when your name is called."
And this goes deeper than the sport itself. You have to ask the question: What are you made of? What’s in your heart? Do you care about your teammates, or are you more about yourself? Are you willing to be a leader?
The Hockey News provided a glimpse of Brindley’s leadership early in the season — and it came when he wasn’t even dressed.
On November 23, 2025, while recovering from an upper-body injury sustained during a game against the New York Rangers three days earlier, Brindley appeared at an injured skate session and took part in some stickhandling drills in his tennis shoes on the ice. But he wasn’t just there for his own rehab. He was also there to pump up fellow Avalanche winger Joel Kiviranta, who was rehabbing a lower-body injury sustained earlier in the season.
You can see and hear Gavin Brindley pumping up a then-injured Joel Kiviranta.
Brindley is not brash. He’s not loud. He’s all business. If he sees a teammate who needs encouragement, he’s there. He leads by example — showing up early for optional skates, arriving early to team practices, and putting in extra work whenever he can. It hasn’t gone unnoticed in the locker room.
Following Saturday night’s win over Chicago, goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood praised Brindley’s work ethic.
"Classic," he said of his teammate. "This guy comes out every day, does the goalie school shootings with me and (Scott Wedgewood). It's an unforgiving job, got to get on the ice a little extra early, but it's paying off for him; he's getting his reps in, and he's going to be a good player."
When asked to shed light on his latest game-winning banger, Brindley had four words to say about his own accomplishment and a lot more to say about his teammates.
"That was a big (goal)," Brindley said. "Obviously (Cale Makar), big goal at the end of the second to get us going.
"Very great job tonight. We controlled the pace of the game. I thought we were really good tonight...probably deserved a couple more goals. It is what it is. That's how it goes sometimes. Good job from the boys finishing it off."
With poise, humility, and that signature clutch touch, Brindley continues to prove that leadership, hard work, and timing can matter just as much as top-line minutes — and sometimes, they matter even more.