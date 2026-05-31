Kris Knoblauch Brings What Colorado Has Been Missing In The Playoffs

In the modern NHL playoffs, the gap between winning and losing often comes down to which coach adjusts first—not which roster is better.
In the NHL playoffs, the difference between advancing and going home is often not talent—it’s timing.
If the Colorado Avalanche decide to move on from Jared Bednar, the most obvious replacement may already be sitting in the same conference.
Former Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch stands out as a natural candidate. In many ways, he mirrors Bednar: calm, composed, and analytically driven. But there is one trait where he has separated himself in a way Colorado has increasingly struggled to match—how quickly he adjusts when a series changes.
A surface-level argument would dismiss Knoblauch because he has not yet won a Stanley Cup as a head coach, and default to Bednar as the safer option. But that ignores how often modern playoff series are decided after they reach equilibrium, not before.
When The Game Stops Looking Like Plan A
Knoblauch’s coaching identity was shaped in Edmonton, where he quickly established himself as a steady but responsive bench boss. He took over the Oilers in November 2023 after the organization parted ways with Jay Woodcroft, stabilizing a team that had drifted early and reshaping it into a legitimate contender.
From there, his approach has been consistent: stay with a plan until the game proves it needs to change.
As ESPN’s Ryan S. Clark noted, coaching at this level requires balancing “the macro view -- looking at the totality of a team -- while blending in the micro,” where “those real-time, in-game decisions can be the difference between being a winning franchise or one that wonders what would have been if better choices had been made.”
That philosophy is built around flexibility. As the piece puts it, “It’s about having confidence in Plan A. But it’s about having even more confidence in knowing when to shift away from Plan A in favor of Plan B, Plan C or an entirely different plan altogether at a moment’s notice.”
Players noticed it quickly.
Former Oilers forward Connor Brown described Knoblauch as “a pretty analytical guy and pretty composed,” adding, “I think he sees it clearly in these high-pressure situations. I think his judgement is pretty clear.”
Defenseman Darnell Nurse echoed that same idea more directly: “He has a knack for making adjustments at the right time and not making an adjustment just to make one.”
The emphasis isn’t on constant change—it’s on restraint with purpose.
Control Without Panic
The most noticeable trait behind Knoblauch’s bench is what doesn’t happen: overreaction.
Even when games swing early or momentum shifts quickly, the response is measured rather than emotional.
That steadiness has translated into a team that tends to stabilize games rather than spiral in them. The changes come, but they come with intention.
It’s not about reinventing the system mid-game. It’s about recognizing when the game has already changed. For instance, perhaps Jared Bednar should have started Mackenzie Blackwood in Game 3. And when Brock Nelson struggled at second-line center, maybe the adjustment should have come sooner—shifting Nazem Kadri back into a role he’s far more accustomed to handling.
The Avalanche Question That Never Goes Away
For Colorado, the conversation has never really been about talent. The roster has remained one of the league’s most dangerous for years. The question has been what happens once opponents adjust and the series tightens.
In 2019 against San Jose, Colorado pushed the Sharks to seven games in the second round, but the series swung late as the Sharks found ways to counter and close it out.
In 2021, the Avalanche opened with two wins over Vegas before the Golden Knights adjusted, evened the series at 2–2, and ultimately took control to win in six.
In 2023, Colorado’s first-round series against Seattle became another example of a tightly contested matchup where momentum shifted as it progressed, with the Avalanche ultimately falling in seven.
In 2024, Dallas proved able to counter Colorado’s attack structure over the course of a six-game series, and in 2025, another extended battle with the Stars again highlighted how quickly series can turn once adjustments begin to dictate play.
Early control hasn’t been the issue—sustaining it has. Against top-tier opponents, Colorado has at times been outmaneuvered by coaches such as Peter DeBoer on multiple occasions, and more recently John Tortorella, who stepped in as a late replacement in Vegas following the firing of Bruce Cassidy. A sweep at the hands of the Golden Knights only intensified those concerns and raised further questions about whether a different voice behind the bench is necessary.
That is where Knoblauch’s profile naturally enters the conversation.
His time in Edmonton eventually came to a close after a first-round playoff exit to the Anaheim Ducks in 2026, a disappointing finish to a productive three-year run. But even as the results fell short at the end, the coaching identity that defined his tenure had already been established long before that final series.
One of the clearest examples came in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final against Florida. Edmonton fell behind 3–0 in the series, but didn’t collapse. Instead, the structure shifted—matchups changed, lines were adjusted, and the game gradually tightened.
The Oilers forced a Game 7 before losing 2–1.
The result didn’t change the outcome, but it did reveal something more lasting: the series stayed alive because they didn't stick to the game strategy.
That is the thread running through Knoblauch’s coaching profile—less about dominance, more about adaptation under pressure.
And in the modern NHL, where series often turn once they reach 2–2 and become tactical rather than technical, that trait carries weight.
Because at that stage, the question isn’t who has the better roster.
It’s who still knows how to adjust.