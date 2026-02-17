Landeskog, Kempe Lead Sweden Past Latvia to Quarterfinals

MILAN — Sweden refused to be sidelined by earlier setbacks, overwhelming Latvia 5-1 on Tuesday to secure a quarterfinal clash with the undefeated U.S.
Gabriel Landeskog and Mika Zibanejad spearheaded the attack, each recording a goal and an assist, as Sweden’s star-studded roster delivered a relentless performance from start to finish. Adrian Kempe, Filip Forsberg, and William Nylander also found the back of the net, ensuring Tre Kronor never trailed and leaving Latvia scrambling in their wake.
Sweden came out firing, with Landeskog and Kempe scoring just 41 seconds apart in the first period. It was a stark contrast to the “sleepy” team Landeskog had described following their disappointing 4-1 loss to Finland last Friday.
Despite finishing 2-1 in round robin play, Sweden had been forced into the play-in round due to goal differential, trailing Finland and Slovakia in the Group B tiebreaker. Tuesday, however, the team’s depth, precision, and sheer talent left no doubt that Sweden belongs among the tournament favorites.
In net, Jacob Markstrom recorded his second win of the Games, following his triumph against Slovakia in the round-robin, while limiting Latvia to a single goal from Eduards Tralmaks. The victory illustrated Sweden’s ability to dominate across all lines, combining offensive flair with disciplined defense.
Latvia closes its Olympic campaign at 1-3, with a solitary highlight coming from a round-robin victory over Germany. Losses to the U.S. and Denmark, followed by the decisive defeat to Sweden, underscored the gulf in experience and talent between the squads.
Tuesday’s results also finalized the remaining quarterfinal matchups. Germany defeated France, Switzerland outlasted Italy, and Czechia overcame Denmark. Wednesday promises an electrifying slate of contests: Germany faces Slovakia, Czechia meets Canada, Switzerland takes on Finland, and the early marquee showdown pits Sweden against the undefeated Americans in a sudden-death clash that could set the tone for the medal round.