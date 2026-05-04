Landeskog’s Grit-Fueled Return Earns Another Masterton Nod

After battling through multiple injuries and three lost seasons, Gabriel Landeskog’s resilience and leadership have once again earned him recognition as a Masterton Trophy finalist.
For the second straight year, Gabriel Landeskog has been named a finalist for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy—a recognition that barely begins to capture the depth of his improbable, hard-fought return to the game.
Presented annually to the NHL player who best reflects perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication, the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy has become almost synonymous with Landeskog’s journey. He was also a finalist last season, though the voting had already concluded before he made his emotional return to the lineup during the postseason with the Colorado Avalanche.
This year, he shares the spotlight with Rasmus Dahlin of the Buffalo Sabres and Jonathan Toews of the Winnipeg Jets—but few stories resonate quite like Landeskog’s.
The 33-year-old winger lost three full NHL seasons to a devastating right knee injury, culminating in a cartilage transplant procedure in May 2023—uncharted territory for a hockey player at the time. His return made history, as he became the first NHL player to successfully come back from that surgery. What followed was not just a symbolic comeback, but a complete one: after a brief five-game postseason appearance last year, Landeskog powered through his first full season since 2021–22.
A Captain’s Pain, A Team’s Pulse
Statistically, his numbers—14 goals and 35 points in 60 regular-season games—only hint at his value. Add in five points across five playoff contests, and the production is solid. But the true measure of his impact is found in the Avalanche’s record: an astounding 50-7-8 when their captain is in the lineup, including postseason play.
That influence came at a cost. In January, during a game in Florida, Landeskog crashed hard into the goal frame and suffered broken ribs—an injury that would sideline most players for far longer. Instead, he fought his way back in time to captain Sweden on the international stage. Not long after returning from that tournament, he faced another painful setback when a slap shot from teammate Cale Makar struck him in the nuts, forcing him to undergo surgery that kept him out for an additional two weeks.
Through it all, Landeskog has remained more than just a contributor—he has been the emotional engine of a team with championship ambitions.
Now, with the Avalanche holding a 1-0 series lead over the Minnesota Wild in the second round of the NHL playoffs, Landeskog’s presence looms large once again as Game 2 approaches.