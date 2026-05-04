Landeskog’s Grit-Fueled Return Earns Another Masterton Nod

That influence came at a cost. In January, during a game in Florida, Landeskog crashed hard into the goal frame and suffered broken ribs—an injury that would sideline most players for far longer. Instead, he fought his way back in time to captain Sweden on the international stage. Not long after returning from that tournament, he faced another painful setback when a slap shot from teammate Cale Makar struck him in the nuts, forcing him to undergo surgery that kept him out for an additional two weeks.