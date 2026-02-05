Lehkonen Scores Twice as Avalanche Defeat Sharks, MacKinnon Hits 700 Assists

Valeri Nichushkin set up three of Colorado’s goals, while Brock Nelson also scored, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 23 saves to secure the victory for the Avalanche (37–9–9), who are 3–3–0 in their past six contests. The win also ended a three-game home losing streak, as the team had not triumphed at Ball Arena since a 5–2 victory over the Washington Capitals on January 19.