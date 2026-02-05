Lehkonen Scores Twice as Avalanche Defeat Sharks, MacKinnon Hits 700 Assists

DENVER — Artturi Lehkonen scored twice, Josh Manson netted the go-ahead goal at 12:44 of the third period, and Nathan MacKinnon notched his 700th career assist in a two-assist performance as the Colorado Avalanche overcame a two-goal deficit to defeat the San Jose Sharks 4–2 at Ball Arena on Wednesday.
Valeri Nichushkin set up three of Colorado’s goals, while Brock Nelson also scored, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 23 saves to secure the victory for the Avalanche (37–9–9), who are 3–3–0 in their past six contests. The win also ended a three-game home losing streak, as the team had not triumphed at Ball Arena since a 5–2 victory over the Washington Capitals on January 19.
MacKinnon on reaching 700 career assists: “I think everyone gets a little better as they get older. I’ve played for 13 years, so it’s not that impressive… I think this could end at any moment. I’m not thinking about any milestone; I’m truly not.”
Phillip Kurashev and Timothy Liljegren scored for the Sharks and Yaroslav Askarov made 38 saves in a valiant effort between the pipes.
Nelson came close to opening the scoring early, threading a crisp cross-ice pass to Victor Olofsson, whose one-timer was expertly denied by Askarov’s blocker.
Just under four minutes in, Parker Kelly was whistled for slashing John Klingberg, giving Colorado its first power-play opportunity. The Sharks’ penalty kill, however, held firm, allowing only a single shot on goal.
Later, Nelson was sent to the box for hooking Kurashev, but San Jose’s man advantage was brief. Alex Wennberg was assessed a hooking minor of his own, creating 41 seconds of 4-on-4 action before the Avalanche returned to the power play for just over a minute.
Colorado generated several dangerous chances, including a prime rebound opportunity for Lehkonen, who swung at a loose puck only to be denied by an impressive pad save from Askarov. Moments later, Jack Drury was struck by a MacKinnon shot and went down in pain. The play was immediately halted, though Drury later returned. Despite the pressure, the Avalanche’s power play remained scoreless.
The team earned another man-advantage opportunity with 2:22 left in the period after Kiefer Sherwood—making his Sharks debut following a trade from Vancouver—was penalized for holding Brent Burns.
Colorado broke through just 1:05 into the second frame. A loose puck in the crease triggered a chaotic scramble, with players tumbling into the blue paint as Askarov sprawled along the goal line. Lehkonen emerged victorious, jamming the puck home to give the Avalanche a 1–0 lead.
Later, Kurashev was called for high-sticking Cale Makar, giving Colorado its third power play of the night, but the team was once again unable to convert.
Lehkonen struck again with a blistering one-timer from the right circle off a MacKinnon feed, doubling the lead to 2–0. The assist marked a milestone for MacKinnon, the 700th of his career.
The period ended with Colorado holding a commanding 2–0 lead and an overwhelming advantage in shots, 32–13.
San Jose responded quickly, scoring twice within the first four minutes. Liljegren opened the period with a point shot that beat Blackwood, followed shortly by Kurashev, who capitalized on a turnover at center ice for a breakaway to tie the game.
Colorado regained the lead with 7:16 remaining when Manson received a pass from Nichushkin and unleashed a slap shot over Askarov’s glove during 4-on-4 play, as Macklin Celebrini and Brent Burns were serving separate penalties.
Nelson sealed the victory with an empty-net goal with 1:17 left, sending the Avalanche home with a 4–2 win.
With the three-week Olympic break underway, the Avalanche will return to action on February 25 on the road against the Utah Mammoth. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. local time.