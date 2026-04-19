Calm In The Storm: Wedgewood Lifts Avalanche Past Kings In Game 1

Scott Wedgewood’s unshakable playoff debut and a pair of timely third period finishes carried Colorado through a chaotic, hard-edged Game 1 that never stopped teetering before finally breaking their way.
DENVER — In a postseason debut that felt anything but tentative, Scott Wedgewood turned aside 24 of 25 shots with a steady, unflinching presence, guiding the Colorado Avalanche to a composed 2–1 win over the Los Angeles Kings in Game 1 at Ball Arena on Sunday.
Artturi Lehkonen and Logan O'Connor provided the finish, while Nathan MacKinnon and Jack Drury quietly tilted the ice with a pair of assists.
First Period
It didn’t take long for the temperature to rise. Josh Manson set the tone almost immediately, detonating a shoulder check on Scott Laughton that left the veteran sprawled and the building buzzing.
Midway through the period, Jared Wright sent Gabriel Landeskog tumbling with a slash at 10:54, handing Colorado its first power play of the afternoon—and of its postseason. The puck movement was clean enough, but the edges never sharpened. The Kings held their shape, and the chance passed without consequence.
Through 20 minutes, the game remained sealed tight at 0–0. The Avalanche carried the slight territorial edge, outshooting Los Angeles 9–5, but the scoreboard refused to budge.
Second Period
The middle frame opened with an unintended bit of theater. Brian Dumoulin was still voicing his displeasure after a whistle, gesturing toward the officials—until the replay told a different story. It wasn’t an opponent who dropped him. It was his own teammate. The crowd caught it instantly, and the moment deflated as quickly as it had built.
Another opportunity arrived at 3:05 when Mathieu Joseph was whistled for interference on Drury. This time there was more intent—sticks digging at the crease, pucks funneled toward traffic—but still no finish. The power play remained out of sync, and frustration began to creep along the bench.
Moments later, Dumoulin’s night took another turn. He went down awkwardly and needed help off, favoring his lower body. Though he would eventually return, the sequence added to what had already been a difficult stretch.
Then came the kind of sequence that leaves everyone searching for clarity.
Drury was tripped by Drew Doughty and slid into goaltender Anton Forsberg just as O’Connor buried what looked like the game’s first goal. Celebration turned to confusion in an instant. The officials waved it off—goaltender interference.
A challenge followed. The ruling held. Instead of a lead, Colorado found itself killing a delay-of-game penalty. Momentum flipped on a razor’s edge.
The period only grew more chaotic. With 9:36 remaining, Artemi Panarin found open ice at the top of the crease, staring at a yawning net—only for Sam Malinski to disrupt him at the last possible second, lifting his stick just enough to send the chance wide.
Seconds later, another opportunity came and went. Quinton Byfield tripped MacKinnon to put the Avalanche back on the power play, but it unraveled almost immediately when Martin Nečas was called for holding just 41 seconds in.
Finally, something stuck.
With 4:31 left, MacKinnon carved a lane and slipped a pass to Lehkonen, who stepped into space and snapped it through the far side past Forsberg’s outstretched pad. No debate this time—just execution. After a period filled with starts, stops, and second guesses, Colorado had its lead.
Through 40 minutes, it was 1–0, with the Avalanche holding a 22–17 edge in shots.
Third Period
This time, there was no question.
At 5:50, O’Connor took a feed from Drury, accelerated down the right side, slipped past a defender, and snapped a shot cleanly over the shoulder. A finish as decisive as it was overdue—2–0.
Not long after, Landeskog was sent off for tripping Joel Armia, forcing Colorado back onto its penalty kill. The edge sharpened again minutes later when Adrian Kempe caught Cale Makar up high, prompting an immediate response and matching minors.
The Kings made their push late. With under three minutes remaining, Brock Nelson was called for high-sticking Kempe, and Los Angeles capitalized. Panarin cut the deficit to 2–1 with 2:22 left, wiring a shot through traffic with Anze Kopitar providing the screen at the top of the crease.
It set the stage for a tense final stretch, but Wedgewood never wavered. Calm in his crease, controlled in his movements, he shut the door the rest of the way.
The horn sounded. A brief scrum followed. And Game 1 belonged to Colorado.
Next Game
The series resumes Tuesday night at Ball Arena, with the Avalanche carrying a 1–0 edge into Game 2.