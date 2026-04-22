LIVE GAME BLOG: Kings vs. Avalanche Game 2

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First Period
Colorado received their first power play of the game at 2:55 after Adrian Kempe ran over Nathan MacKinnon at center-ice. Despite a handful of good looks, Colorado came up empty on the man advantage.
Los Angeles promised to be more physical during morning skate, but Colorado was more than willing to exchange, and that included Nathan MacKinnon, who bodied Trevor Moore in Colorado's defensive zone to force a turnover.
Moments later, Cale Makar was sent to the box for tripping and the Avs were forced to kill their first penalty of the game.
On the ensuing sequence, Brett Kulak stepped in to defend Necas and wound up wrestling Anderson down and driving him into the ice. Artturi Lehkonen also joined the fray, while Mathieu Joseph and Lehkonen traded punches as the scrum spilled across the ice. Necas subsequently went down the tunnel.
When the dust settled, Colorado ended up taking the bulk of the punishment. Kulak was assessed a four-minute penalty for roughing and cross-checking, while Anderson received a minor for roughing on the initial play. As a result, the Avalanche were forced right back onto the penalty kill.
Joel Armia was issued a penalty for holding at the 12:10 mark of the frame, which gave the Avalanche another opportunity on the man advantage. The power play, unfortunately, did not last as Gabe Landeskog was penalized for hooking. Another ruckus ensued after Jeff Malott elbowed Cale Makar in the face and no call was made on the play.
Colorado finished the period by taking runs at Anderson for the hit on Necas, including hard checks into the boards from Landeskog and Josh Manson.
Necas also returned late in the period, which provided a collective sigh of relief for everyone involved.
Second Period
Malott was penalized in the early stages of the period for boarding Artturi Lehkonen. On the ensuing draw, Quinton Byfield took off on a breakaway and while being pursued by Makar, the latter lifted his stick. And for some reason, a penalty shot was called, which Scott Wedgewood turned away with a beautiful save.
The game was delayed at 3:12 after rowdy fans behind the Kings bench smashed the glass and caused it to explode into pieces. Following the lengthy delay, play resumed with an immediate penalty when Nathan MacKinnon was sent to the box for interference after Alex Laferriere turned into him and got himself run over. This ended Colorado's power play early and resulted in 4-on-4.