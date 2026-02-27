Penalty Parade Dooms Avalanche In Central Division Setback

DENVER — Discipline unraveled. The power play stalled. And a golden chance to tighten their grip atop the Central Division slipped through Colorado’s fingers Thursday night at Ball Arena.
The Avalanche marched to the penalty box six times, and the Minnesota Wild turned nearly every misstep into momentum. Joel Eriksson Ek struck twice on the power play in a chaotic second period that saw Colorado down three skaters at one point. Minnesota finished 2-for-6 with the man advantage and added two empty-net goals to put the game out of reach.
Colorado’s own power play offered little pushback, going 0-for-3 and extending its drought with the extra skater to consecutive games.
There were bright spots. Martin Necas supplied both Avalanche goals, continuing his offensive surge, and Mackenzie Blackwood — often shaky coming off long breaks — was sharp from the outset, turning aside 31 shots and giving his team every opportunity to steady itself before the middle frame tilted the ice.
In the end, though, a lack of discipline and a few cruel bounces proved too much to overcome in a 5-2 loss that felt far more lopsided than the shot totals suggested.
Just over four minutes in, Blackwood delivered an early highlight. Sliding hard to his right on a Minnesota 2-on-1, he denied Marcus Johansson with a sprawling blocker save to keep the game scoreless.
Moments later, Daemon Hunt was called for hooking Brock Nelson, handing Colorado its first power play. Cale Makar blasted a one-timer from the right circle, but Filip Gustavsson snared it cleanly with the glove. The Avalanche generated zone time but failed to crack through.
Minnesota received its first opportunity with the man advantage when Josh Manson was whistled for roughing. The penalty kill held firm, but Gabriel Landeskog was soon sent off for slashing Ryan Hartman, forcing Colorado to defend again in quick succession.
Late in the period, Nathan MacKinnon and Necas each found space for quality looks, but both attempts missed the mark. The Wild answered with a net-front push that required a flurry of stops from Blackwood. Defensive efforts from Brent Burns and Gavin Brindley helped clear the crease and preserve the stalemate.
After 20 minutes, Colorado held a 13-10 edge in shots, but the scoreboard remained untouched.
Early in the frame, Joel Kiviranta exited after being driven hard into the glass by Zach Bogosian.
Seven minutes in, Makar was assessed a slashing penalty on a play that replays showed the two-time Norris Trophy winner whacking the puck. But nonetheless, Minnesota capitalized. Eriksson Ek jammed home a rebound during the ensuing power play to give the Wild a 1-0 lead.
Colorado answered at 13:30. MacKinnon carried through the neutral zone and dropped the puck to Necas at the line. With space, he snapped a wrist shot past Gustavsson to even the score at 1-1.
Then the parade began.
Landeskog was called for elbowing after a heated exchange at center ice. Valeri Nichushkin followed with a cross-checking minor. Burns sent the puck over the glass for delay of game. For a brief stretch, three Avalanche players occupied the penalty box while Minnesota enjoyed extended five-on-three time.
The Wild made it hurt. With traffic in front, Eriksson Ek struck again on the power play, taking a feed from Matt Boldy and firing a shot that deflected off Blackwood and trickled across the line for a 2-1 edge.
Through two periods, the teams were deadlocked at 27 shots apiece, but Minnesota carried the one-goal advantage — and all the momentum.
The frustration with the officiating spilled into the final frame. Bogosian appeared to hook Jack Drury , but no call was made. As similar sequences followed, chants directed at the referees rained down from the Ball Arena crowd.
Colorado kept pushing.
MacKinnon hammered a one-timer off a Parker Kelly feed, only to be denied. Sam Malinski’s quick release from the point created traffic and second chances, but Gustavsson remained composed. Necas nearly tied it with a rising shot labeled for the corner, only to be turned aside by a sharp glove.
Then the game unraveled for good.
Mats Zuccarello and Boldy struck 90 seconds apart to stretch the lead to 4-1, with Boldy’s tally coming shorthanded — the 10th shorthanded goal Colorado has surrendered this season, most in the NHL.
Moments later came one of the strangest sequences of the year.
Gustavsson suddenly exited after vomiting on the ice behind his crease. Jesper Wallstedt entered in relief and had to awkwardly step around the mess to settle in. He faced two shots. On the second, Necas hammered a MacKinnon feed that slid through the crease — grazing both the ice and the lingering chaos in the blue paint — before crossing the line to cut the deficit to 4-2.
Any flicker of hope was brief.
With Colorado pressing late, Boldy sealed it with an empty-net dagger to cap a 5-2 final — a game defined by penalties, missed opportunities, and a momentum swing the Avalanche never could reverse.