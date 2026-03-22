Avalanche Storm Back In Third, Nelson Wins It In OT As Ovechkin Hits 1,000

Brock Nelson delivered in overtime, finishing off a brilliant setup from Martin Nečas to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a hard-fought 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals in an afternoon clash at Capital One Arena.
Colorado flipped the game on its head early in the third period, striking on its first two shots to seize control. Just 1:05 into the frame, Nečas intercepted a misplayed puck by goaltender Logan Thompson behind the Washington net and quickly fed Gabriel Landeskog, who was playing in his first game after missing the previous seven with a lower-body injury. Landeskog buried the puck into a wide-open net from the right circle for his 10th of the season.
Moments later, Nicolas Roy extended the lead after forcing a turnover by rookie defenseman Cole Hutson in front. Roy pounced on the loose puck and snapped it past Thompson at 6:03, giving Colorado a 2-1 advantage. The goal was his third in nine games since being acquired ahead of the trade deadline, adding to the five he recorded in 59 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs earlier this season.
But the Capitals had an answer—and it came from a familiar source. With Landeskog in the penalty box, Alexander Ovechkin unleashed a trademark one-timer from the left circle just 20 seconds into the power play, tying the game 2-2 with 5:43 remaining.
The goal was historic. It marked his 923rd career regular-season tally and his 1,000th combined goal across the regular season and playoffs, as “The Great 8” joined Wayne Gretzky as the only players in NHL history to reach the 1,000-goal milestone.
In net, Mackenzie Blackwood made 20 saves in his second consecutive start for Colorado, while Thompson stopped 21 of 24 shots for Washington.
But ultimately, it was Nelson who had the final say, sealing the win in overtime and capping a dramatic comeback for the Avalanche.
In the early stages, Washington forward Ryan Leonard was tied up by Landeskog and, taking exception, responded by slashing him on the right leg, but no penalty was called.
At the 3:14 mark of the period, Hutson was penalized for holding Nathan MacKinnon, giving the Avalanche a power play, though they were unable to convert.
Later, Roy—who had been moved down to the fourth-line center spot for this game—was sent to the box for high-sticking Trevor van Riemsdyk, but like Colorado, Washington could not capitalize on the man advantage.
A scary moment followed when Devon Toews tripped Capitals forward Ethan Frank as he closed in on Blackwood. The contact sent Frank crashing into the post, arm first. After writhing in pain in the crease, he managed to get up on his own but was holding his injured arm and immediately headed down the tunnel.
Toews was not penalized on the play, and Washington capitalized shortly after. Rookie Justin Sourdif slipped behind the defense and ripped a wrist shot past Blackwood at 11:53 to make it 1-0.
Colorado went on its second penalty kill of the period with 5:50 remaining when Parker Kelly was called for slashing.
Ovechkin was penalized for hooking Cale Makar at the 4:29 mark of the second period, but Colorado failed to convert on the power play. Washington even generated a prime shorthanded chance late in the advantage.
Not much else developed in a quiet period, though Kelly had a late breakaway opportunity. Thompson made the stop just before Kelly absorbed a hard hit while trying to regain control of the puck.
After two periods, Washington held a 1-0 lead, with both teams recording 14 shots on goal.
After a sluggish second, the Avalanche came alive in the third. Thompson misplayed the puck behind his own net, allowing Nečas to recover it and find Landeskog wide open in the slot. He buried the equalizer into an empty net to make it 1-1.
Nearly four minutes later, Roy forced a turnover in front and quickly snapped a wrist shot past Thompson. In just 240 seconds, Colorado turned a deficit into a 2-1 lead.
Josh Manson was later penalized for tripping Aliaksei Protas, but the penalty kill stood firm, improving to a perfect 4-for-4 on the day.
Landeskog was sent off for holding with 6:03 remaining, giving Washington its fifth power play. This time, it proved costly. The puck worked its way to the left circle, where Ovechkin blasted it past Blackwood to tie the game.
The goal also marked his 1,000th career tally across regular season and postseason play, further cementing his place alongside Gretzky in NHL history.
For the second time in three games, Colorado needed overtime—but this time, it didn’t take long. Nečas set up Nelson on a backdoor tap-in from the left post, sealing the win.
After going 11 straight games without a goal, Nelson now has goals in back-to-back contests, delivering when it mattered most.
With the win, the Avalanche (46-13-10) extended their lead in the Central Division to five points over the Dallas Stars (43-15-11), 102-97. However, the Stars are set to face the Vegas Golden Knights tonight and will look to trim that margin.
The Avalanche return to action Tuesday when they visit Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena, with coverage set to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET. Colorado will be seeking redemption after a 7-2 loss in the previous meeting.