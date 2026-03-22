Avalanche Storm Back In Third, Nelson Wins It In OT As Ovechkin Hits 1,000

Colorado flipped the game on its head early in the third period, striking on its first two shots to seize control. Just 1:05 into the frame, Nečas intercepted a misplayed puck by goaltender Logan Thompson behind the Washington net and quickly fed Gabriel Landeskog, who was playing in his first game after missing the previous seven with a lower-body injury. Landeskog buried the puck into a wide-open net from the right circle for his 10th of the season.