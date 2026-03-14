Hellebuyck Stymies Avalanche As Jets Take 3–1 Victory In Winnipeg

The Colorado Avalanche spent much of Saturday afternoon chasing both the play and the scoreboard, ultimately falling 3–1 to the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre.
Winnipeg seized control early in the second period and dictated the pace for long stretches, while goaltender Connor Hellebuyck turned aside nearly everything Colorado generated. Martin Nečas finally broke through late in the third period, but the Avalanche’s push came too late to erase the deficit.
Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar each recorded an assist on Colorado’s lone goal. Meanwhile, veteran defenseman Brent Burns quietly added another milestone to his résumé, skating in his 990th consecutive NHL game and passing Keith Yandle for the second-longest ironman streak in league history.
Mackenzie Blackwood made 15 saves on 17 shots in the loss.
For Winnipeg, Kyle Connor scored to secure the eighth 30-goal season of his career. Alex Iafallo and Cole Perfetti also found the net, while Hellebuyck finished with 28 saves to anchor the victory.
The opening 20 minutes unfolded as a cautious, tightly played stretch, with both teams probing for opportunities and combining for just 13 shots on goal.
Midway through the period, Brock Nelson was assessed a roughing penalty after Jets forward Iafallo latched onto his stick during a board battle. Nelson shoved him in an effort to free it, sending the Avalanche forward to the penalty box.
Colorado’s penalty kill responded effectively. The Jets failed to generate a single shot during the man advantage, allowing the Avalanche to escape the sequence without damage.
Late in the period, Colorado earned its first power play when Mark Scheifele bear-hugged Devon Toews in a race for the puck along the boards. Officials signaled the penalty immediately with just 20.6 seconds remaining.
The period expired before the advantage could begin, meaning Colorado carried 1:40 of power-play time into the second. After 20 minutes, the Avalanche held a narrow 8–5 edge in shots, though the game remained scoreless.
Winnipeg wasted little time shifting momentum.
Just 2:05 into the period, the Jets struck moments after killing off Colorado’s power play. As he exited the penalty box, Scheifele collected the puck in the neutral zone and accelerated up ice before spotting Connor streaking into the offensive zone. Scheifele threaded a precise pass to the left circle, where Connor snapped a wrist shot past Blackwood glove side to make it 1–0.
The Jets doubled their advantage midway through the period. At 11:52, Scheifele fired a shot from the point that struck Iafallo in the slot. The deflection left Blackwood scrambling, and Iafallo quickly corralled the puck before slipping it past the screened goaltender to push the lead to 2–0.
Colorado attempted to respond by increasing its physical presence around the crease, looking to generate offense through traffic. Moments later, Makar drifted laterally along the blue line and snapped a low wrister toward the net, but Hellebuyck calmly gloved it down.
The Avalanche nearly found a lifeline in the final seconds of the period. Nelson found himself alone at the right side of the crease with a bouncing puck on his stick, but his attempt at a quick tap-in slid across the goalmouth and out of the zone.
The missed opportunity preserved Winnipeg’s 2–0 lead heading into the third.
Colorado earned an early power play in the third after Winnipeg defenseman Jacob Bryson was called for high-sticking Parker Kelly.
Despite the opportunity, the Avalanche continued to struggle to solve Hellebuyck and the Jets’ defensive structure.
They finally broke through in the closing minutes. With Blackwood pulled for the extra attacker, MacKinnon slid the puck across the ice to Nečas, who blasted a one-timer past Hellebuyck to cut the deficit to 2–1. The goal ended a lengthy regular-season drought for Colorado at Canada Life Centre—their first since Jack Johnson scored there on December 16, 2023.
Any hope of a comeback proved short-lived.
MacKinnon lost control of the puck in the neutral zone moments later, allowing Winnipeg to transition quickly the other way. Perfetti gathered the loose puck and fired it into the empty net, sealing the 3–1 victory.
The Avalanche (44-12-9) host Sam Girard and the Pittsburgh Penguins (32-18-15) on Monday at 7:30 p.m. MT on ESPN and Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM.