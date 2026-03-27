LIVE UPDATES: Avalanche vs. Jets

MacKinnon got down and dirty in front of the net late in the period, but his attempts were denied by Hellebuyck. Moments later, Jonathan Toews slashed Ross Colton on the hand, and the Avs were awarded their second power play of the night. Although the replay clearly showed Toews’ stick making contact with Colton’s hand—and Colton reacting in visible pain—the official call was hooking for reasons that weren’t immediately clear. Toews wasn’t pleased with the decision, but the replay suggested a slashing infraction had occurred.