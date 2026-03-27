LIVE UPDATES: Avalanche vs. Jets

The Avalanche dictated the pace from the opening draw, but Hellebuyck made some key saves early, including on a sweet backhand attempt from Josh Manson, and a one-timer from Brett Kulak that was partially deflected by Gabe Landeskog's skate.
But that momentum took a hit at the 9:55 mark when Mark Scheifele one-timed a pass from Kyle Connor from the top of the left circle to give the Jets a 1–0 lead. A turnover at the point from Martin Necas set it all up. Josh Morrissey recovered the loose puck and fed Connor, who quickly slid the puck to a wide-open Scheifele, and that was all she wrote on that play.
Jack Drury evened the score with 2:20 left in the period when he punched in a rebound off a point shot from Sam Malinski. Malinski’s wrister bounced off Hellebuyck, and Drury was right there to knock in the loose puck through the five-hole to make it a 1–1 game.
Both teams went to their respective dressing rooms tied 1-1 with the Avalanche holding an 11-7 advantage in shots on goal.
At the 3:20 mark, Brett Kulak was sent to the box for holding Jonathan Toews, and the Jets earned their first power play of the game.
After killing off that penalty, the Avs earned a power play of their own after Gabriel Vilardi went to the box for hooking. However, Colorado didn't convert, either.
MacKinnon got down and dirty in front of the net late in the period, but his attempts were denied by Hellebuyck. Moments later, Jonathan Toews slashed Ross Colton on the hand, and the Avs were awarded their second power play of the night. Although the replay clearly showed Toews’ stick making contact with Colton’s hand—and Colton reacting in visible pain—the official call was hooking for reasons that weren’t immediately clear. Toews wasn’t pleased with the decision, but the replay suggested a slashing infraction had occurred.
The Avalanche pressed until the final horn, as Hellebuyck—who backstopped Team USA to Olympic gold in Milan—came up with save after save to keep the game tied at one.
The Avalanche entered the third period on the power play and 13 seconds in, MacKinnon scored for his league-leading 47th goal of the season to give the Avalanche a one-goal lead.
On the ensuing sequence, the Jets received their second power play of the game when Brock Nelson tripped Dylan Samberg.
About 40 seconds into the penalty kill, the Avs got a shorthanded opportunity when Drury carried the puck through the neutral zone and fed Parker Kelly at the doorstep, but Hellebuyck was there for the stop.