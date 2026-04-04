MacKinnon Scores 51st, Wedgewood Shines In Avs’ Win Vs. Dallas

Scott Wedgewood stopped all 18 shots for his third shutout of the season, Nathan MacKinnon scored his 51st goal to match a career high, and the Avalanche became the first team to reach 50 wins with a 2-0 victory over the Stars.
Scott Wedgewood delivered one of his steadiest outings of the season Saturday night, turning aside all 18 shots he faced for his third shutout of the year — and the 11th of his career — as the Colorado Avalanche blanked the Dallas Stars 2-0 at American Airlines Center.
The win was powered by elite production up front. Nathan MacKinnon scored his 51st goal of the season, matching a career high, while Martin Nečas added another to provide all the offense Colorado would need. The night also carried milestone significance, with Brent Burns skating in his 1,000th consecutive NHL game — just the second player in league history to reach that mark — and Devon Toews recording the 300th point of his career.
With the victory, the Avalanche became the first team in the NHL to reach 50 wins, improving to 50–15–10 and continuing to build momentum as the postseason approaches. Additionally, of the four meetings between these teams this season, this was the first that did not end in a shootout.
First Period
As expected, both teams came out with pace, trading early odd-man rushes that were turned aside at both ends. Wedgewood and Casey DeSmith looked sharp from the outset, with DeSmith getting the nod as part of a planned rotation while Jake Oettinger was given the night off.
At the 10:17 mark, Jamie Benn was called for tripping Valeri Nichushkin along the boards, sending Colorado to its first power play of the afternoon. The Avs couldn’t capitalize, and moments after the penalty expired, Lian Bichsel leveled Nichushkin in the corner while battling for a loose puck — a clean, hard hit that drew no whistle.
Colorado came close to breaking through when Artturi Lehkonen crashed the crease and nearly buried a rebound off an initial shot from Brock Nelson, but the puck slid just wide. Dallas answered with a dangerous scramble of its own, forcing Wedgewood into a desperation stop in tight to keep things scoreless.
Second Period
Brett Kulak was sent off for tripping Colin Blackwell just 1:57 into the period, giving Dallas an early opportunity. As the penalty expired, tensions flared in front of the net after Mavrik Bourque took a few extra jabs at Wedgewood. Jack Drury immediately stepped in, and the situation escalated into a brief scrum. Both players were assessed roughing minors, keeping things even at five-on-five.
Third Period
The game remained tightly structured into the third, with neither side giving much away. Five minutes into the frame — and 45 into the night — the shot count sat at just 17–12 in favor of Colorado, reflecting a disciplined, defense-first battle. It had the feel of a chess match, where one mistake or one moment of skill would decide it.
At 6:12, Nelson was whistled for hooking Jason Robertson, who went down easily and drew the call. That didn’t sit well with Gabriel Landeskog, who made his frustration clear as the teams lined up for the ensuing power play.
Colorado killed it off, but not without a scare. Former Av Matt Duchene found space at the top of the crease and slipped a shot through Wedgewood, only for a hand pass to halt play before any damage was done.
The breakthrough finally came off a quick, instinctive play. Nečas drove into the middle of the ice, and Lehkonen tracked down a loose puck near the top of the left circle before sliding it to the doorstep, where Nečas tapped it home to make it 1-0.
Dallas pulled DeSmith with 2:41 remaining, pressing for the equalizer. During the frantic sequence that followed, Drury and Joel Kiviranta repeatedly threw themselves in front of shots, with one final deflection sailing into the netting to force a stoppage.
Moments later, MacKinnon iced it, burying an empty-netter for his 51st of the season to tie his career high. That sealed a 2-0 win for Colorado, one that all but locks up the Central Division as the regular season winds down.
Quick Takeaway
The Avalanche responded like champions. After a rough outing against the Canucks that ended in an 8–6 loss, they didn’t let it linger or derail their momentum. Instead, they reset, refocused, and delivered a strong defensive performance paired with one of their most complete efforts of the season. That’s the mark of a championship-caliber team—bouncing back quickly and raising their level when it matters most.
Next Game
It's a quick turnaround for the Avalanche (50-15-10). They fly back to Denver this evening to prepare to square off against Jordan Binnington and the St. Louis Blues (32-31-12) tomorrow night at Ball Arena. Coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. local time.