LIVE UPDATES: Avs vs. Blues

Just past the halfway point, it was a scary moment for Avalanche fans as Sam Malinski tripped Philip Broberg, sending the Blues forward crashing into Wedgewood, who went down and appeared to be in serious pain. After spending several minutes with the trainer and taking time to recover, Wedgewood remained in the game. Meanwhile, the Avalanche penalty kill unit—best in the NHL coming into the game—successfully killed off Malinski’s tripping penalty.