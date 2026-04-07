LIVE UPDATES: Avs vs. Blues

Here we are here!
First Period
Nearly six minutes into the first period, Nazem Kadri and Sam Malinski took turns applying pressure on Joel Hofer. Malinski set up Kadri for a perfect backdoor tap-in, but Kadri arrived just a moment too late, sending the shot wide left.
On the next sequence, Brock Nelson unleashed one of the craftiest shots of the game, toe-dragging around Colton Parayko’s stick before firing a powerful wrist shot through his legs, but Hofer stayed sharp and made the glove save.
Valeri Nichushkin redirected a point shot from Devon Toews that went off the post and in, giving the Avalanche a 1–0 lead with 3:49 left in the first period. It was Nichushkin’s 16th goal of the season and came in his first game back after missing time with an upper-body injury sustained against Dallas.
Martin Necas scored his 37th goal of the season with 28 seconds left in the period when Nathan MacKinnon found him in the slot, and he snapped a shot over Hofer’s glove to make it 2–0.
Toews was penalized late for tripping Dylan Holloway and the first period ended with the Avalanche up 2-0 and leading in shots 17-2.
Second Period
Nichushkin scored his second of the night on a shorthanded goal just 1:40 into the period, executing a between-the-legs shot that completely fooled Hofer to make it 3–0.
Nichushkin then broke in on a breakaway on the next sequence as he chased the hat trick, but Hofer came up with the save. The Avalanche kept pushing, continuing to apply pressure on the struggling goaltender, who looked completely out of sorts—far from the form he showed Sunday night when he earned a 3–2 win over Colorado.
Colorado continued to pepper Hofer throughout the second period, but the score remained 3–0, with the Avalanche holding a 27–7 advantage in shots on goal with six minutes left in the frame.
Robert Thomas scored for the fourth time in his last two games against the Avalanche when Jimmy Snuggerud found him in the slot. After his initial wrist shot was denied, Thomas jumped on the rebound and beat Wedgewood to put the Blues on the board.
The Avalanche went on the power play with 1:03 left in the period after Logan Mailloux tripped Nichushkin as he closed in on the net. However, no penalty shot was called as Nichushkin did not have enough separation.
However, the man advantage did not last as Landeskog tripped Pavel Buchnevich with 10 seconds left in the period.
Third Period
It was announced early in the third period that Nazem Kadri would not return to the game after suffering an upper-body injury. He had taken a shot off his hand/wrist in the second period after playing seven shifts earlier in the game.
The Blues, fighting for a playoff spot, to their credit, never stopped fighting. Holloway took it upon himself to try and get his team back in the game when he snuck by Toews and tried to lift a backhand by Wedgewood, but Colorado's star netminder was not to be denied the save.
Just past the halfway point, it was a scary moment for Avalanche fans as Sam Malinski tripped Philip Broberg, sending the Blues forward crashing into Wedgewood, who went down and appeared to be in serious pain. After spending several minutes with the trainer and taking time to recover, Wedgewood remained in the game. Meanwhile, the Avalanche penalty kill unit—best in the NHL coming into the game—successfully killed off Malinski’s tripping penalty.