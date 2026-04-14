Avalanche Edge Oilers in Wild Shootout Thriller as MacKinnon Delivers “Crude De Grâce”

Later in the period, Brock Nelson was sent off for hooking with 8:15 remaining, but Colorado’s penalty kill answered the call. Still, Edmonton kept pushing, and with just over four minutes to play, a bouncing puck found its way through a crowded zone and onto McDavid’s stick at the right circle. With hardly a second to think, he corralled it and snapped a blistering wrister past Wedgewood to even the score.