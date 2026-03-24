Avalanche Explode For Four-Goal First Period, Cruise Past Penguins

The game turned decisively in the closing minutes of the opening period, when Nečas, Sam Malinski, and Parker Kelly struck in rapid succession—three goals in just 1:55—to blow it open and silence the Pittsburgh crowd. The outburst not only seized momentum but also served as emphatic redemption for Colorado, which was on the wrong end of a lopsided loss to Pittsburgh just a week earlier in Denver. Cale Makar factored into the surge as well, recording an assist on Nečas’ first goal to bring his career point total to 499, putting him on the doorstep of another milestone.