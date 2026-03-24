Avalanche Explode For Four-Goal First Period, Cruise Past Penguins

Martin Nečas delivered a statement performance with two goals, while Nathan MacKinnon continued his torrid scoring pace with his NHL-leading 46th of the season, as the Colorado Avalanche rolled to a commanding 6–2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night.
The game turned decisively in the closing minutes of the opening period, when Nečas, Sam Malinski, and Parker Kelly struck in rapid succession—three goals in just 1:55—to blow it open and silence the Pittsburgh crowd. The outburst not only seized momentum but also served as emphatic redemption for Colorado, which was on the wrong end of a lopsided loss to Pittsburgh just a week earlier in Denver. Cale Makar factored into the surge as well, recording an assist on Nečas’ first goal to bring his career point total to 499, putting him on the doorstep of another milestone.
Colorado never looked back from there. MacKinnon’s goal further underlined his MVP-caliber season, while Ross Colton added an empty-net tally late to cap off the dominant effort.
Between the pipes, Scott Wedgewood was steady and composed, turning aside 27 shots to backstop the league-leading Avalanche. The win marks their third straight on a four-game road trip, with the finale set for Thursday in Winnipeg.
For Pittsburgh, Egor Chinakhov and Rickard Rakell provided the lone offensive breakthroughs. Kris Letang added a secondary assist on Chinakhov’s career-high 17th goal, reaching a significant personal milestone in the process—becoming just the 21st defenseman in NHL history to record 800 career points.
Artūrs Šilovs, meanwhile, endured a difficult start and was unable to recover, finishing with 23 saves as Colorado’s early surge proved too much to overcome. The loss is Pittsburgh’s third in its last four games, a setback that further complicates its position in an increasingly tight Eastern Conference playoff race.
The Penguins were also without veteran center Evgeni Malkin, who remains day-to-day with an upper-body injury. The 39-year-old had been instrumental in Pittsburgh’s dominant showing against Colorado last week, scoring twice in his return from a five-game suspension, making his absence all the more noticeable in this rematch.
At 3:57 of the opening frame, Colorado’s defensive coverage briefly unraveled, allowing Tommy Novak to slip undetected into open ice. He found himself in alone with a clean look, but Wedgewood stood tall, squaring up and turning aside the chance with a calm, technically sound stop to keep the game scoreless.
Just over a minute later, the Avalanche capitalized on a costly turnover. MacKinnon anticipated a pass from Parker Wotherspoon, jumped the lane, and exploded up ice on a breakaway. With confidence, he snapped a shot that rang cleanly off the crossbar and down across the goal line, giving Colorado a 1–0 lead with his league-leading 46th goal.
Pittsburgh responded 3:12 later in a sequence layered with irony. Samuel Girard—facing his former club after a deadline deal—helped initiate the play that led to Chinakhov’s equalizer. The winger stepped into a one-timer from distance and beat Wedgewood clean to knot the game at 1–1.
The tie didn’t last. With 4:36 remaining, Malinski restored the Avalanche lead with a determined individual effort. After being denied earlier in the shift by a sharp blocker save, he stayed engaged in the play, found a shooting lane through traffic, and snapped a shot past Šilovs for his first goal in 27 games.
Moments later, discipline issues proved costly for Pittsburgh. After Noel Acciari was sent off for tripping Josh Manson, Colorado’s power play struck with ruthless efficiency—needing just five seconds. Makar won the draw sequence and quickly fed Nečas, who hammered a one-timer past the goaltender for his 33rd of the season, extending his road goal streak to eight games.
Before the Penguins could regroup, the Avalanche struck again. Just 35 seconds later, Kelly capped off a relentless offensive surge, finishing a crisp one-timer off a feed from Logan O’Connor. The goal—his career-high 16th—pushed the lead to 4–1 and underscored Colorado’s overwhelming pace. For O’Connor, the assist marked a meaningful return, recording a point in his first game back after nearly a year sidelined by a second offseason hip surgery.
By the end of the period, the Avalanche had seized complete control, pouring in four goals and outshooting Pittsburgh 15–12 in a dominant, momentum-shifting frame.
At the 7:05 mark, Wedgewood delivered arguably the save of the night, sprawling across the crease to rob Ben Kindel with a spectacular diving glove stop. Kindel—fresh off his heroics in the earlier NHL 26 simulation—could only look skyward in disbelief.
Moments later, Justin Brazeau appeared to cut into the deficit, jamming home a loose puck while down on his knees. However, after a brief review, officials overturned the goal, ruling his left skate had entered the crease before contact from Devon Toews disrupted the play and knocked the goaltender off balance. The decision drew visible frustration from the Penguins bench and head coach Dan Muse.
Colorado faced a test midway through the period when Nazem Kadri was assessed a double-minor for a high stick on Novak. Despite the extended penalty, the Avalanche penalty kill held firm, limiting quality looks and preserving the three-goal cushion.
Nečas struck again late in the period, capitalizing on a rebound opportunity with 2:31 remaining. After a point shot from Toews created chaos in front, he pounced on the loose puck and buried it to extend the lead to 5–1.
The final period took on a chippy, penalty-filled tone. Manson and Brent Burns were sent off, giving Pittsburgh a 5-on-3 advantage. Colorado managed to kill off one of the penalties, and shortly after, O’Connor and Anthony Mantha exchanged roughing minors as tensions escalated.
Pittsburgh’s discipline continued to falter, with Letang toecalled for tripping Gabe Landeskog and Bryan Rust for hooking Brock Nelson, handing Colorado a brief 5-on-3 of its own. This time, however, the Avalanche power play came up empty.
Rakell eventually broke through for Pittsburgh, making it 5–2 after an unusual bounce sent the puck over the back of the net. Sidney Crosby reacted instantly, one-touching a pass to Rakell, who finished before Wedgewood could reset—an opportunistic play the goaltender had little chance to stop.
With under four minutes remaining, Pittsburgh pulled Šilovs in a last-ditch effort, but Colton sealed the outcome with an empty-net goal, putting the finishing touches on a decisive 6–2 Avalanche victory.