LIVE UPDATES: Blues vs. Avalanche

Welcome to Ball Arena
DENVER —
First Period
The Avalanche had a goal overturned in the early stages when Ross Colton batted a rebound out of the air past Blues netminder Joel Hofer. However, earlier in the sequence, Jack Drury was well offside, and the goal was correctly disallowed.
Robert Thomas gave the Blues a 1–0 lead at 11:59, one-timing a pass from Jimmy Snuggerud from the slot. The Avalanche were sloppy in their own zone, and St. Louis capitalized.
Parker Kelly scored his 20th goal of the season with 4:50 remaining in the period, redirecting a point shot from Brent Burns to tie the game at one.
Jonatan Berggren was sent to the box late in the first period for hooking Nathan MacKinnon, and the opening frame ended in a 1–1 tie. St. Louis held an 11–8 edge in shots on goal, while the Avalanche carried 1:49 of power-play time into the second period.
Second Period
Brent Burns sniped his 12th goal of the season from the point at 3:40 to give the Avs a 2-1 lead. Nick Blankenburg and Brock Nelson earned assists on the play.
However, 29 seconds later, the Blues responded immediately. Dylan Holloway floated the puck from his own end to center ice, where it was picked up by Snuggerud, and he set up Thomas again off the rush to make it a 2-2 game.
With 8:37 left in the period, Martin Necas left the puck for Nathan MacKinnon at the point and MacKinnon skated into the open lane and fired a wrister on net, but Hofer made the glove save.
Colorado was forced to kill a penalty with 7:27 to go in the period after Nazem Kadri tripped up Alexey Toropchenko as they battled for a puck along the boards.