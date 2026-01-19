LIVE UPDATES: Caps vs. Avalanche

It's a new career-high! Parker Kelly deflects a point shot from Cale Makar and it goes by Charlie Lindgren. That's Kelly's ninth goal of the season and from a scoring perspective, this is officially his best year yet as a pro.
Scott Wedgewood was called for tripping after Anthony Beauvillier knocked his stick out of his hands and tripped over the stick a couple of strides after. Washington capitalized on the "penalty" when defenseman Jakob Chychrun ties it up on the power play with a wicked wrister that sizzled its way through traffic and by Scott Wedgewood to tie the game at one.
It was Chychrun's 18th goal of the season, which is tied for the best in the NHL amongst defensemen.
We have 4:18 left in the opening frame and the Avalanche are going on the PK after Josh Manson was whistled for high-sticking. Colorado kills the penalty. An Ovechkin one-timer in person is always special. The sound is just different coming from the all-time leading goal scorer.
Chychrun went to the box after high-sticking Ross Colton, drawing blood from the Avs forward. As a result, the former Arizona Coyote was handed a four-minute double minor.
Martin Necas leaves the puck for Nathan MacKinnon in the neutral zone, and the "Dogg" drives it into the Capitals defensive zone and beats Lindgren with a wrister to give Colorado a 2-1 advantage.
Cale Makar has a clear goal taken away for goaltender interference. Upon further review, Martin Necas doesn't appear to make any contact with Lindgren, or at the very least not enough contact where it's clear that Lindgren was somehow impeded. The definition of goaltender interference continues to change every game.
But nonetheless, Colorado scored again anyway. MacKinnon fed Artturi Lehkonen at the doorstep. It's a 4-2 game now as we approach the five minute to go mark.
Shortly thereafter, we saw some 4-on-4 action as both Samuel Girard and Martin Ferhervary were each whistled for separate infractions.
8:02 left in the second period and Capitals forward Aliaksei Protas tripped Zakhar Bardakov to give the Avs another shot on the man advantage.
The Avs and the Capitals each took turns in scoring. Victor Olofsson snuck a backhander by Lindgren after Brock Nelson won the o-zone faceoff to set it up. Then, the Caps responded in similar fashion when Ethen Frank snuck past the defense and swept the backhander by Wedgewood. It's a 3-2 game with two minutes to go in period two.
Three penalties within the first six minutes of the period. The Avalanche had a 5-on-3 power play for a brief moment until Brock Nelson was called for hooking. This resulted in a 4-on-3 power play for the Avs until they were forced to kill Nelson's penalty. Since the power play meeting held by Coach Bednar, the Avs are 4/19 on the power play for a 21% success rate.
Necas to MacKinnon! MacKinnon gets his 38th of the season and becomes the 70th player in NHL history to reach 1,100 career points.
Avs win 5-2.