LIVE UPDATES: Flames vs. Avalanche

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First Period
Jack Drury capitalized on a rebound off the boards following an initial shot from Parker Kelly, giving the Avalanche a 1–0 lead.
Calgary quickly ran into penalty trouble when Brayden Pachal was called for unsportsmanlike conduct after a scrum. Moments later, Blake Coleman was whistled for slashing after breaking Martin Nečas’ stick, handing Colorado a 5-on-3 power play.
Nazem Kadri struck just 23 seconds into the advantage to make it 2–0. With about a minute remaining on Coleman’s penalty, Kadri buried a rebound off a Brock Nelson one-timer to extend the lead to 3–0—his second goal of the night, second of the period, and second on the power play.
Just 1:42 later, Gabriel Landeskog slipped a shot through the five-hole to push the lead to 4–0, prompting Flames head coach Ryan Huska to pull his starting goaltender in favor of Devin Cooley.
Colorado’s onslaught continued late in the period. With 5:10 remaining, Parker Kelly tipped a Cale Makar point shot through Cooley’s five-hole, capping a five-goal first period for the Avalanche.
After 20 minutes, Colorado held a commanding 5–0 lead and torched Calgary in every category. The Avalanche also outshot the Flames 26-8.
Notably, the Avalanche’s fourth line played a major role in the outburst, showcasing the team’s depth by scoring two of the four goals in the frame.
Second Period
Calgary got on the board at the 3:37 mark when Brennan Othmann, a recent call-up from the Calgary Wranglers AHL team, put one by Wedgewood to make it a 5-1 game. Following a turnover from Sam Malinski, Flames forward John Beecher wrapped it around the net and found Othmann in the slot for the goal.