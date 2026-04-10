Avalanche Defeat Flames, Clinch Presidents’ Trophy for Fourth Time

The Colorado Avalanche have claimed home-ice advantage for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche have once again positioned themselves atop the NHL hierarchy, securing the Presidents’ Trophy with a composed and clinical 3–0 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night at Ball Arena.
In a performance that reflected both depth and star power, Nathan MacKinnon and Martin Necas each had a goal and two assists. For MacKinnon, it was his 52nd goal of the season, which marked a new career-high. Gabriel Landeskog also added a tally of his own. Mackenzie Blackwood bounced back with a great performance tonight with 28 saves on 29 shots.
The result not only capped off another elite regular season in Denver but formally clinched home-ice advantage throughout the upcoming Stanley Cup Playoffs, which are tentatively set to begin April 18.
This marks the fourth time in franchise history that Colorado has captured the Presidents’ Trophy, further cementing its status as one of the league’s premier organizations across multiple eras. Their first came in 1996–97, a season that followed their inaugural Stanley Cup triumph, though it ultimately ended in a Western Conference Final exit.
The most iconic instance arrived in 2000–01, when the Avalanche converted regular-season dominance into a championship run, highlighted by Ray Bourque lifting the Stanley Cup in his final NHL game—an enduring image in hockey history.
More recently, Colorado claimed the award in 2020–21, only to fall short of expectations in the second round against a Vegas Golden Knights squad coached by Pete DeBoer.
This year’s group, however, appears more complete—blending experience, health, and high-end talent at a level that suggests unfinished business. The Presidents’ Trophy may symbolize regular-season excellence, but for a team with championship aspirations, it is merely a prelude.
Tyson Gross scored the lone goal for the Flames and it was a big one as it was his first career NHL goal. Dustin Wolf made 38 stops.
First Period
Colorado wasted no time generating quality scoring chances. Brett Kulak orchestrated a deflection in front of the net, forcing Wolf into a quick reaction save.
Gabe Landeskog narrowly missed putting one on the board, coming within inches of a goal, while Brock Nelson hammered a shot off the far right post.
Nathan MacKinnon set the tone early with his aggressive play. After losing the puck to Calgary’s Yegor Sharangovich, MacKinnon immediately hustled back, crushing Sharangovich against the boards on the backcheck.
The Avalanche earned their first power play with 1:23 left in the period when John Beecher was penalized for hooking. The game to this point was a fast-paced, back-and-forth battle—quite the contrast to the teams’ previous meeting. Colorado edged Calgary in shots, 11-9.
The Avalanche capitalized on the man advantage with just 1:16 left in the first. MacKinnon threaded a pass to Landeskog, who ripped a one-timer into a wide-open net by the far right post to give Colorado a 1-0 lead.
Colorado carried that momentum and the lead into the intermission, aiming to secure the President’s Trophy with a victory.
Second Period
MacKinnon was penalized at 4:33 for slashing Zach Whitecloud while simultaneously colliding with Artturi Lehkonen in the process. Both players were okay. However, the penalty kill only lasted 13 seconds as Parker Kelly and Jack Drury each had quality opportunities at punching in a shorthanded goal. However, Matt Coronato slashed Drury to create some 4-on-4 action.
Necas potted his 38th goal of the season with just over five minutes to go in the period when he took a pass from MacKinnon, closed in on Wolf, and deked him out of his pants before snapping a top shelf wrister to give the Avalanche a 2-0 lead.
And at the end of 40 minutes, the Avalanche were just one period away from claiming the Presidents Trophy.
Third Period
Tyson Gross scored for the Flames with 2:52 left in regulation. About a minute later, Gross, who signed an entry-level deal with the Flames on March 12, found the net again. However, the goal was overturned on an offside challenge.
MacKinnon finished it off with an empty-net goal with 55 seconds left to complete the 3-1 win.