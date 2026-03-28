Jets Defeat Avalanche 4–2 Amid Controversial Goaltender Interference Call

DENVER — The Winnipeg Jets rolled into Ball Arena looking to respond after a narrow 3-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche at Canada Life Centre just two nights prior—and they did exactly that, knocking off the NHL’s top team with a 4-2 win to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.
Cole Perfetti delivered the decisive moment late in the third period, but the goal itself quickly became part of the NHL’s ongoing—and increasingly frustrating—goaltender interference debate.
With 5:11 remaining, Perfetti redirected a point shot from Josh Morrissey past Mackenzie Blackwood to give Winnipeg a 3-2 edge. It marked the Jets’ second deflection goal of the night, but all eyes immediately turned to Jonathan Toews, who never touched the puck but played a pivotal role in the sequence.
Toews was positioned inside the crease and appeared to make contact with Blackwood’s skate just before the puck crossed the line, though it likely had little to no impact on the play. Colorado challenged for goaltender interference, and given how similar plays have been ruled throughout the season, there was a strong expectation the goal might be overturned.
To the chagrin of the home fans, the officials upheld the call on the ice.
Brock Nelson scored his 33rd goal of the season on the power play, while Parker Kelly also found the back of the net. Gabe Vilardi and Cole Koepke added goals for Winnipeg. Blackwood made 19 saves, and Connor Hellebuyck was sharp as usual, stopping 21 shots in the win. Cale Makar recorded an assist in the contest as Colorado pushed but ultimately came up short.
The Hockey News asked head Coach Jared Bednar whether it was difficult to prepare for a quick turnaround against a really good team they had just faced.
"It's actually easier," he stated. "Because normally what you do is finish the game, you break down the whole Winnipeg game, take what you liked out of it, take what you didn't like out of it, try to mix that in with your pre-scout playing the next opponent that you're already working on.
"You don't have to do that again when you're playing the same team twice. So, it's an easier job for the coaches as you go through it...it's mixed into the game review and then you're playing them again."
Both teams came out firing from the opening faceoff. Makar set up Gabe Landeskog for a one-timer from behind the net, and Landeskog ripped it from the left circle, but Connor Hellebuyck was there to make the stop. On the ensuing rush, Mark Scheifele charged in alone on Blackwood, who answered with a sharp glove save of his own.
At the 3:51 mark, Vilardi redirected a Josh Morrissey point shot past Blackwood for his 28th goal of the season, giving Winnipeg a 1-0 lead.
Just 3:27 later, the Avalanche earned their first power play when Dylan Samberg was called for hooking Logan O’Connor. Only 33 seconds into the man advantage, Nelson buried his 33rd of the season, tipping home a feed from Nazem Kadri to even the score at one. Makar picked up the secondary assist.
The first period ended tied 1-1, with Winnipeg holding a slight 10-9 edge in shots.
Winnipeg regained the lead just 2:13 into the middle frame. Koepke corralled a loose puck, split Brent Burns and Ross Colton, and beat Blackwood five-hole to make it 2-1.
The Jets nearly added to their lead midway through the period when Sam Malinski lost his footing while handling a pass, creating a turnover that sent Winnipeg the other way. Blackwood came up with a key save to keep it a one-goal game.
Turnovers and odd-man rushes continued to trouble Colorado as the period wore on, forcing them to spend extended time defending. Devon Toews helped stabilize things late, getting a stick on a dangerous puck to send it out of play and earn a whistle.
With 1:55 remaining in the period, the Avalanche broke through. Josh Manson fired a shot from the point, and Parker Kelly got just enough of it in front to redirect it past Hellebuyck for his 17th goal of the season, tying the game at 2-2.
After two periods, the teams were deadlocked, with Colorado leading in shots 19-16.
Artturi Lehkonen was penalized for tripping Scheifele early in the third period. However, Scheifele was also assessed a penalty for embellishment on the play.
Midway through the period, Perfetti and Kelly got tangled up after the whistle, leading to a scrum along the boards. Kelly appeared to get the upper hand physically before officials stepped in, and both players were handed roughing minors.
After those penalties expired, Colorado went back on the penalty kill when Josh Manson was called for high-sticking Toews.
Once the penalty expired, Winnipeg capitalized. Perfetti redirected a shot from the slot to give the Jets a 3-2 lead. Toews was deep in the crease and appeared to make contact with Blackwood, prompting Colorado to challenge for goaltender interference. The officials, however, ruled the goal valid and assessed Colorado a delay of game penalty for the unsuccessful challenge.
Connor sealed the win with an empty-net goal as Winnipeg closed out a 4-2 victory over the Avalanche, avenging their earlier loss just two nights prior.
The Avalanche (48-14-10) take on the Calgary Flames (30-34-8) in the first of three meetings this season in their next game. That contest takes place Monday at Ball Arena. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. local time.
The Dallas Stars defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins earlier in the evening at PPG Paints Arena. The win moved Dallas to 99 points. The Avalanche remain ahead with 106 points with 10 games remaining in the regular season.