LIVE UPDATES: Pens vs. Avalanche

DENVER —
The opening twenty minutes between the Colorado Avalanche and Pittsburgh Penguins were nothing short of chaotic, featuring penalties, breakaways, and a sudden goaltending change as Pittsburgh stormed out to a commanding lead.
Just 48 seconds into the game, Evgeni Malkin tripped Devon Toews immediately after Toews intercepted a pass from Egor Chinakhov, handing Colorado an early power-play opportunity. The Avalanche, however, failed to capitalize.
Moments after Malkin exited the penalty box, the Penguins struck. Bryan Rust found Malkin in stride, and the veteran center slipped a backhand past Scott Wedgewood at 3:01 to give Pittsburgh a 1–0 lead.
Colorado responded quickly. Just 1:08 later, Cale Makar executed a perfect breakout, springing Martin Nečas down the right wing. As Nečas entered the offensive zone under pressure, he abruptly stopped and slid a pass to Nathan MacKinnon trailing into the play. MacKinnon wasted no time wiring a shot past Artūrs Šilovs to even the game at 1–1.
The tie lasted all of 15 seconds.
Off the ensuing sequence, Erik Karlsson initiated a stretch play from deep in the Penguins’ zone, finding Anthony Mantha streaking through center ice. Mantha broke in alone and beat Wedgewood with another backhand finish to restore Pittsburgh’s lead at 2–1.
Colorado’s special teams continued to struggle minutes later when Ville Koivunen cross-checked Brett Kulak into the boards, giving the Avalanche their second power play. Once again, the opportunity went to waste.
The Penguins kept the pressure on. Jack Drury was assessed a controversial interference penalty while battling Malkin for position in front of the Avalanche net, adding to the early parade to the penalty box.
With just under seven minutes remaining in the period, Pittsburgh extended its lead. On a perfectly executed 2-on-1 rush, Parker Wotherspoon threaded a pass to Malkin at the top of the left circle, and the veteran snapped a wrister past Wedgewood to make it 3–1.
That goal ended Wedgewood’s night after he allowed three goals on five shots. Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar turned to Mackenzie Blackwood in relief.
The change did little to slow Pittsburgh’s momentum.
On the first shot Blackwood faced, Elmer Söderblom scored his first goal as a Penguin. A shot from Connor Dewar deflected off Blackwood’s pads, and the rebound bounced directly to Söderblom, who muscled past Toews to shovel it into the net and extend the lead to 4–1.
Brent Burns, who moved into second-place in NHL history for consecutive games played after playing in his 990th consecutive game on Thursday, scored his 10th goal of the season with 5:09 left in the period when he sniped a shot from the point over the glove of Silovs to make it a 4-2 game.
Despite being outshot 17–7 in the opening frame, the Penguins capitalized on their chances and skated to the intermission with a two-goal advantage.
3:30 into the second period, Mantha went to the box after holding Josh Manson. This gave Colorado their third power play of the night, which they failed to capitalize on yet again.
10:36 into the period, Karlsson fired a shot through a screen that got by Blackwood and that made it a 5-2 game. The Penguins had scored five goals on just 10 shots to this juncture.
A fourth power play fell into the Avalanche's lap when Silovs was penalized for tripping Nic Roy. The penalty was served by Chinakhov. The Avalanche again struggled to generate momentum and fell to 0/4 on the man advantage.
Moments after failing to score on their fourth power play, the Avalanche apparently felt generous and offered an olive branch to the Penguins in the form of their own man advantage when Roy was sent to the box for hooking Ryan Shea.