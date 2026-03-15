Zumwinkle’s Two Goals Lift Frost Past Sirens In Thrilling 4–3 Game

DENVER — The Minnesota Frost survived a wild, roller-coaster matchup before a crowd of 15,512 to edge the New York Sirens 4–3, holding off a furious late-game comeback.
Grace Zumwinkle’s early brilliance and Nicole Hensley’s stellar goaltending helped Minnesota build a commanding lead, but the Sirens were far from finished, scoring three straight goals in the third period to make it a nail-biter down the stretch.
In the end, the Frost’s composure under pressure proved to be the difference, leaving fans on the edge of their seats until the final buzzer at Ball Arena.
Zumwinkle finished the night with two goals, while Minnesota also received tallies from Britta Curl and Taylor Heise. Hensley, who hails from nearby Lakewood, was sharp for most of the night despite facing heavy pressure late in the game.
Anna Bargman and Ally Simpson scored on the power play for the Sirens and Paetyn Levis also found the net, while Kayle Osborne turned in a solid effort in net despite the defeat.
Denver deserves a PWHL team.
In the opening moments, Sirens forward Kristýna Kaltounková went to the penalty box for delay of game after sending the puck over the glass. Minnesota struggled to generate much on the ensuing power play, but Frost forward Sarah Fillier broke away on a shorthanded chance. Her shot missed wide, though it was a dangerous opportunity for Fillier, who now has three shorthanded goals this season.
Nearly four minutes into the game, New York took another penalty when defenseman Jaime Bourbonnais was called for tripping, giving Minnesota two quick power plays in the early going.
The Sirens were also without forward Casey O'Brien, who was listed day-to-day with an injury. Her absence was a significant blow for New York, as she entered the game leading all PWHL rookies in every major offensive category.
Just over halfway through the period, Zumwinkle gave the Frost a 1–0 lead. Receiving a pass from Kendall Cooper, she deftly stickhandled past the backdoor defender before lofting the puck over Osborne—an elegant finish reminiscent of Cale Makar.
New York took its third penalty of the period with around five minutes remaining when Simpson was called for interference. Despite Minnesota’s early dominance and three power-play opportunities, the Frost were unable to convert.
At the end of the first, Minnesota held a 1–0 lead and a narrow 9–8 edge in shots on goal.
Minnesota extended its lead when Curl blasted a one-timer off a perfect feed from Kelly Pannek, making it 3–0. Curl’s shot was precise and powerful as she teed it up and fired without hesitation.
With 7:28 remaining in the period, Zumwinkle struck again, controlling the puck with time and space before beating Osborne with a crisp wrist shot to make it 4–0. It marked her third multi-point game of the season, already surpassing last year’s total of two.
A scary moment followed at the 6:36 mark when Sirens forward Taylor Girard landed awkwardly on her right knee and had to be stretchered off after going in for a check on Heise. Girard appeared to sustain a serious injury and was unable to get up on her own.
Meanwhile, Hensley continued to shine in net, turning aside every chance New York generated through much of the period.
She came up with another highlight-reel stop late in the frame. A shot from the top of the circle created chaos in front of the net, with the puck deflecting off Hensley and sitting briefly in the crease as Bargman swung at it. The goaltender dove across to smother the rebound, preserving the play with a stunning save.
Early in the third, Kaltounková was sent to the penalty box for a second time after retaliating against a series of hard checks from Katy Knoll, shoving her to the ice. Minnesota’s fourth power play was quickly nullified when Pannek was also called for roughing, leading to a stretch of four-on-four action.
On the next sequence, Zumwinkle broke away in search of the hat trick. She moved from forehand to backhand but couldn’t elevate the puck, and Osborne shut the door.
With under 10 minutes remaining, Minnesota forward Abby Hustler was sent to the box for roughing after shoving Lauren Bernard to the ice. New York capitalized on the ensuing power play at 7:26 when Bargman deflected a point shot past Hensley. After a brief review for high-sticking, the goal was confirmed.
Just 1:16 later, Levis scored on a slick wraparound to pull the Sirens within two at 4–2.
Minnesota began to show signs of fatigue as Elizabeth Giguere was called for hooking, giving New York yet another power play opportunity. The Sirens struck again when Simpson converted on the man advantage, cutting the deficit to 4–3 with under three minutes remaining.
New York pulled Osborne for the extra attacker with roughly two minutes left in regulation, hoping to complete the comeback.
Despite a frantic push late, the Sirens were unable to find the equalizer, and the Frost held on for a hard-fought 4–3 victory.