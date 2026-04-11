LIVE UPDATES: PWHL Sirens vs. Frost

Minnesota Frost forward Katy Knoll generated an early scoring chance on a breakaway, but Sirens netminder Kayla Osborne made the save. Vanessa Upson followed with a doorstep rebound opportunity, but Osborne was there again to keep it out.
Sirens forward Allyson Simpson nearly found the back of the net after firing a rebound off the end boards toward what looked like an open net, but Nicole Hensley slid across the crease to make a glove save.
At the 7:05 mark of the period, Lee Stecklein opened the scoring to give the Frost a 1–0 lead. The Sirens answered just 41 seconds later, as Micah Zandee-Hart blasted a one-timer from the point past Hensley to tie the game.
Minnesota's Elizabeth Giguere received a late penalty for cross-checking after the whistle and the Sirens went on their first power play of the game.