Oettinger Steals Show As Stars Edge Avalanche In Shootout

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche did just about everything right—and still didn’t come away with the win. But that’s hockey.
From puck drop to the final horn, Colorado dictated the pace, controlled possession, and gave the Dallas Stars very little to work with offensively. It was the kind of structured, detail-oriented effort coaches preach. Yet despite carrying the run of play for most of the night, it was Dallas that secured the extra point, edging out a 2–1 victory in the shootout.
Even as the Avalanche saw their Central Division lead trimmed to just two points, head coach Jared Bednar wasn’t discouraged by the result. If anything, he viewed it as a blueprint moving forward.
“I watch our team play like that and I have very little issues with the way we played,” Bednar said after the loss. “I’ve said it all along, I’m not going to judge our team on results only. I think that’s a losing battle. I think you play like that and good things will happen. From the goaltender out, everyone was good.
“When your team has an effort like that, you’d love to be able to go in tomorrow (and) they got rewarded for that type of effort, but it’s not always the case.”
It was a frustrating outcome, no doubt—but also one that reinforced a larger truth: if Colorado continues to play like this, the wins will follow.
Cale Makar scored on the power play for his 20th goal of the season, while Scott Wedgewood turned aside 17 of 18 shots in regulation.
Jason Robertson accounted for Dallas’ lone goal in regulation, and Jake Oettinger was outstanding, stopping 33 of 34 shots. Wyatt Johnston provided the difference in the shootout, beating Wedgewood with the only goal of the skills competition.
The tone was set early when Zakhar Bardakov was whistled for tripping Nils Lundkvist just 2:06 into the game, sending Dallas to the power play. The Avalanche penalty kill stood tall, limiting chances and clearing rebounds to escape unscathed.
Just past the midway point of the period, defense turned into offense as Makar led a clean breakout and found Valeri Nichushkin streaking in alone. Nichushkin had a step, but Oettinger held his ground and made the stop.
Offense was at a premium early. At the halfway mark, only one shot had been recorded—and it belonged to Colorado.
Dallas finally broke through with its first shot on goal with 3:55 remaining, when Robertson fired a one-timer that was turned aside by Wedgewood. Moments later, Mavrik Bourque snapped a wrister from the right circle, but Wedgewood handled that as well.
Late in the period, Jamie Benn was penalized after wrestling Brock Nelson to the ice, giving Colorado its first power play. The Avalanche capitalized. Martin Nečas found Makar, who hammered a one-timer off the left post and in, giving Colorado a 1–0 lead heading into the intermission.
The pace picked up dramatically in the second. After a quiet opening frame, both teams traded chances early, with Wedgewood making a sharp save to keep the lead intact.
A chaotic sequence nearly tied the game four minutes in, as a puck deflected off Oettinger and drifted dangerously toward his own net. Esa Lindell made a heads-up play, catching it out of midair and clearing it to safety.
At 6:18, Robertson evened the score, batting in a rebound from the left circle. Wedgewood lunged desperately with his stick but couldn’t get enough of it, and the game was tied 1–1.
The Avalanche pushed back quickly. Just over a minute later, Jack Drury fired a wrister that was gloved cleanly by Oettinger, prompting a frustrated stick slam from the forward.
As the period wore on, Colorado began to tilt the ice. Makar sent a shot through traffic that eluded Oettinger momentarily, and Nelson got a piece of it, but the puck slid just wide.
Oettinger’s best moment came with 1:08 remaining, when he robbed Nathan MacKinnon. After a slick setup from behind the net by Sam Malinski, MacKinnon looked poised to score, but Oettinger slid across and snared it with a low glove, leaving the star forward staring in disbelief.
Tempers flared late as both Makar and Michael Bunting were penalized—Makar for interference and Bunting for embellishment, the latter drawing visible frustration. Bunting slammed his stick against the glass as the teams skated off, and the third period began with 1:42 of four-on-four play.
The third period carried playoff-like intensity.
At the nine-minute mark, Tyler Myers was sent off for hooking Parker Kelly, giving Colorado a key power-play opportunity. Makar generated multiple looks, but Oettinger remained composed, including a sequence where a deflection off Nelson ended up safely in his chest.
Dallas had its moments as well. Lian Bichsel fired a point shot that took a tricky bounce toward the crease, but Wedgewood tracked it cleanly and made the save.
Midway through the period, Colorado was tagged with a too-many-men penalty for the second straight game, opening the door for one of the league’s top power plays. The Avalanche penalty kill delivered again, backed by several timely stops from Wedgewood and strong defensive structure.
Late in regulation, Devon Toews got a shot through from the point that was turned aside, leading to a critical offensive-zone faceoff. Colorado won the draw, but Dallas quickly regained possession and cleared.
In the final minute, Nečas briefly lost an edge but recovered to get the puck deep. Both teams traded dump-ins in the closing seconds, unable to generate a final push, and the game headed to overtime.
After overtime solved nothing, the game moved to the shootout.
Johnston provided the only offense, snapping a quick wrister past Wedgewood to seal the win for Dallas.
The Avalanche (44-13-10) hit the road for a four-game trip beginning Friday against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center. Puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m. local time.