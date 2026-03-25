Logan O’Connor Delivers In Long-Awaited Return For Avalanche

O’Connor’s return, however, carried its own significance. “The Mayor” hadn’t played a professional game in nearly a year, and rather than easing back with a tune-up or a rehab stint with the Colorado Eagles, he dove straight into the action. He made his presence felt immediately, battling in front of the net and carving out space for his goaltender on the penalty kill. That relentless drive is exactly what has made him a fan favorite in Colorado. It’s the kind of effort that can’t be taught—rooted in instinct, fueled by heart, and ultimately what sets players like O’Connor apart.