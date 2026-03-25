Logan O’Connor Delivers In Long-Awaited Return For Avalanche

Just two days after captain Gabe Landeskog returned from a two-week absence, the Avalanche welcomed another boost to their lineup as Logan O’Connor and Ross Colton suited up against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.
O’Connor made an immediate impact, registering a point in his first game back, while Colton capped the scoring with an empty-net goal, providing Colorado’s offense with an added layer of depth.
Colorado’s lineup is finally beginning to resemble its full-strength potential—a timely development as the Avalanche look to build momentum heading into the final stretch of the season.
O’Connor’s return, however, carried its own significance. “The Mayor” hadn’t played a professional game in nearly a year, and rather than easing back with a tune-up or a rehab stint with the Colorado Eagles, he dove straight into the action. He made his presence felt immediately, battling in front of the net and carving out space for his goaltender on the penalty kill. That relentless drive is exactly what has made him a fan favorite in Colorado. It’s the kind of effort that can’t be taught—rooted in instinct, fueled by heart, and ultimately what sets players like O’Connor apart.
But for the 29-year-old, it was simply business as usual.
"Not bad," O'Connor stated regarding how he felt on the ice. "Shake a lot of the rust off early, especially the first couple of shifts. Things feel like they're going a little fast; you're not used to certain types of situations."
It’s been a long road back for O’Connor. In August, reports suggested he was progressing faster than expected from his most recent hip surgery. But by November, his absence from the ice raised concern. It was later revealed that he had suffered a setback in his rehab unrelated to the hip.
“He’s had a couple things pop up, like, not hip related,” Bednar told reporters on November 20. “As he’s gotten a bigger workload, different things have sort of bothered him a little bit. Was making really good progress and looked like he’d probably beat [the projected] return date. But things have kind of slowed down for him a little bit as he’s working through other issues in his return to play.
“It’s not his hip at all. That feels really good. He’s just got some other soft tissue issues he’s been working through that kind of has slowed his on-ice progression a little bit. Nothing too serious that we worry about, but we’re just trying to get him back to as close to full strength as we can before getting him into games."
The hip surgery O’Connor underwent—after signing a six-year, $15 million deal last season—typically carries a recovery timeline of five to six months. At minimum, that would have placed his return around December, extending his absence several months beyond the initial projection. A recovery that shifts from ahead of schedule to delayed can take a mental toll, testing patience as much as the body.
For O’Connor, though, the perspective is simple—he’s just grateful to be back playing the game he loves.
"Definitely nice to get the first game under my belt; it's been a long time coming and hopefully as the games go on, (I'll) feel more and more comfortable and continue to find my game more and play to my identity more and more as it goes on."
If Tuesday was any indication, the Avalanche have plenty to be optimistic about. As expected, O’Connor was effective on the penalty kill and, as always, unafraid to play a physical brand of hockey. He exchanged a few sharp jabs with Pittsburgh’s Egor Chinakhov after a whistle, a reminder that his edge hasn’t gone anywhere.
That said, there were signs of rust. O’Connor appeared a bit winded during the second period—something he later acknowledged—an understandable hurdle for a player returning after such a long layoff.
"I was for sure," he admitted. "A couple of those PKs gassed me out a little bit. You can do whatever you can do in practice, but at the end of the day, until you're in a game, nothing replicate the intensity, the battle, the shift length, how dynamic the game is, it's exertional, there's a lot more to it.
"I think the legs will come back quickly. When the mind's thinking a little quicker, the legs don't have to do as much...we'll continue to feel more comfortable as the games go on."
And, of course, O’Connor made his mark on the scoresheet, picking up an assist on Parker Kelly’s 16th goal of the season—doubling his previous career high of eight, which he recorded in each of the last two years.
With 2:41 remaining in the first period, Pittsburgh’s defense lost track of the play on a routine dump-in. Nazem Kadri won the race to the puck, slipping past Samuel Girard on the backcheck before quickly moving it to O’Connor behind the net. In one motion, O’Connor found Kelly in the slot, and he buried a one-timer inside the far post to push Colorado’s lead to 4–1.
"Naz made a great play to relieve some pressure behind the net," O'Connor explained. "Saw Kells slip through sort of that weak side of the ice and was fortunate to find the seam there."
O’Connor was quick to credit Kelly, who wasted no time finishing the play.
"Kells made a great shot; he did not have much space there, but he's been scoring goals all year. Great release by him and was nice to find him open there."
If that’s what rust looks like, the Avalanche can only imagine what a fully dialed-in Logan O’Connor will look like down the stretch and into the postseason, where another Stanley Cup run awaits.