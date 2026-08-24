Logan O’Connor Opens Up About Avalanche’s Crushing Western Conference Final Sweep

For O’Connor, the abrupt ending was difficult to reconcile with how far the Avalanche had come. A year after losing a seven-game first-round battle with the Dallas Stars, Colorado won the Presidents’ Trophy as the NHL’s best regular-season team. The Avalanche also led the league in goals scored while allowing the fewest goals of any team. And after finally breaking through to the Western Conference Final, Colorado’s season was over in what seemed like an instant.