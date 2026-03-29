Logan O’Connor’s Return To Game Action And Lessons From Gabe Landeskog

Logan O’Connor’s return to the Avalanche lineup after multiple hip surgeries reveals a story of resilience, sacrifice, and the lessons he drew from teammate and captain Gabe Landeskog during an extended recovery.
DENVER — It doesn’t take long watching Logan O’Connor to understand there’s something different about him.
Not just in how he plays—but in how he endures.
If anything, his career has become a study in resilience. The kind that isn’t defined by a single comeback, but by a series of them.
A Breakout Interrupted
In 2024, O’Connor was in the midst of the most productive stretch of his career. Through 57 games, he had posted 13 goals and 12 assists for 25 points, establishing himself as a consistent contributor in Colorado’s lineup. More importantly, he had emerged as one of the league’s most dependable penalty killers, adding three shorthanded goals to his resume.
Everything was trending upward.
And then it stopped.
A season-ending hip surgery didn’t just cut short a breakout year—it sent O’Connor into one of the most challenging stretches of his professional life. What followed was months of rehabilitation: rebuilding strength, regaining confidence, and working through the slow, repetitive nature of recovery without the immediate feedback that comes from playing games.
The Long Road Back
O’Connor returned for the 2024–25 season at age 29, appearing in 80 games and recording 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists). While the production didn’t quite match his pre-injury pace, his role remained consistent—and in some ways, even more important.
He continued to drive forechecks, handle penalty-killing duties, and log dependable minutes in all situations. His identity as a steady, detail-oriented forward held firm, shaped further by what he had gone through.
When the Stanley Cup Playoffs arrived, his presence became even more noticeable.
In a limited role, averaging 13:32 per game during a tightly contested series against the Dallas Stars, he produced six points in seven games—second on the team. His impact came through timely plays, effort plays, and an ability to raise his level when games tightened.
Colorado ultimately fell short of advancing, but O’Connor’s performance stood out as one of the team’s more consistent positives.
Setbacks, Recovery, and a Return Without a Tune-Up
Just over a month later, another hurdle arrived: a second hip surgery. The initial timeline pointed to a five-to-six-month recovery, but complications pushed that window further. A soft tissue issue during rehab extended his absence by another four months.
What followed wasn’t a clean, linear return—it came in fits and starts, with constant interruptions that made it tough to ever really find a rhythm.
For players, recovery isn’t just about the physical work—it also means losing the structure that comes with a season, like the rhythm of practices, the steady repetition, and the daily habits that keep timing and sharpness intact.
As O’Connor worked through that stretch, the original plan was for him to begin a conditioning stint with the Colorado Eagles on an AHL loan. The idea was simple: get a few games under his belt, rebuild timing, and ease back into NHL pace.
But as the Central Division race tightened—at one point with the Dallas Stars closing in on the top of the standings—the Colorado Avalanche shifted direction.
Rather than sending him down for a gradual ramp-up, the organization determined he was needed at the NHL level immediately.
When he was informed of the change, his response aligned with the urgency of the moment. He was ready to step in and contribute without hesitation.
When O’Connor stepped onto the ice on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins and recorded an assist in a 6–2 victory in his first game in 325 days, it wasn’t how the process was originally mapped out. But it reflected the kind of player he is—reliable, prepared, and willing to adapt when called upon.
According to O’Connor, the initial expectation had been to ease back through a short conditioning assignment with the Eagles before rejoining the NHL roster. However, as the Avalanche’s divisional race tightened, the team opted to accelerate his return.
When he was informed of the change, his mindset matched the situation—approaching it with a willingness to step in right away.
"The plan was at some point to go down there," he revealed. "Plans changed once the race with Dallas was pretty tight; I there was a little bit more urgency to get me in games here right away, had to sacrifice the practice time in order to do so just because we don't practice here anymore.
"It was on me to do what I could: pre-game skates, even though it's pretty flow and go and pretty easy...and then work on stuff with our skills coach (Mark) Popovic to try and get involved as quickly as I could and get up to game speed without actually doing any game-type reps or anything like that."
The Hockey News followed up by asking O'Connor if he had any concerns about returning without the benefit of rehab games to prepare.
"Yeah," he admitted. "I think there was always maybe a little bit more nerves going into it for that reason. just because I hadn't battled; I hadn't done a drill with 5-on-5. Like I said before, my game doesn't change despite how long I've had off; it's all about the work ethic, playing to my process that gives my line and my team success.
"It's on me to be as detailed as I can with the lack of reps I've gotten so far and just try to re-focus and work on video, work on skill stuff, make sure my conditioning is in the best place to make an impact for the team."
That approach reflects how he operates—direct, accountable, and focused on doing his job without overcomplicating the moment.
And it’s a big reason he continues to be a trusted presence in Denver.
Perspective Beyond the Game
In that sense, O’Connor’s experience parallels that of his captain, Gabe Landeskog.
Landeskog was one of the Avalanche’s driving forces during the 2021–22 season, finishing with 30 goals and 29 assists for 59 points before undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in March 2022, right before the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
He returned in time to make a major impact in Colorado’s championship run, producing at a point-per-game pace with 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) in 20 playoff games as the Avalanche captured the Stanley Cup.
What was expected to be a relatively short recovery, however, turned into something far more complex. Lingering knee issues led to additional procedures, including cartilage transplant surgery, stretching his absence into a much longer and more uncertain process than originally anticipated.
For O’Connor, that experience offered perspective. It also meant having someone nearby who understood exactly what long-term rehab can look and feel like.
O’Connor leaned on Landeskog not just as a captain, but as someone who had lived through the same uncertainty, frustration, and long stretches of patience that come with an extended recovery.
“Landy was awesome,” O'Connor stated. “No one can really understand what a guy is going through when it gets that long. A guy like Landy obviously knows better than anyone, so having him to lean on, to voice concerns, frustrations... to have his support was great.”
O’Connor added that Landeskog regularly checked in during road trips, making a point to stay connected and aware of his condition both physically and mentally. Those conversations helped provide stability during periods where progress wasn’t always easy to measure.
In November, O’Connor and his wife, Kendra, welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The timing brought another layer of perspective to an already demanding stretch of recovery.
“Just don’t look too far ahead. Day by day, try and find different things to motivate you,” O’Connor said. “Being a new father, that’s something that (took) my mind off what was happening professionally and focus on my family, trying not to lose sight of what’s important.
“Then just look at the support that the team’s had, being fortunate to be on such a great team, knowing that I’d come back at some point, work the process every day, and use different forms of motivation to make everything fresh.”
For Logan O’Connor, the story isn’t defined by one breakout or one setback. It’s defined by the ability to absorb what comes, adjust without complaint, and still find a way to contribute when the opportunity returns.