MacKinnon, Avalanche Eye Quick Turnaround After Tough Loss To Blues

Colorado travels to St. Louis seeking a stronger, more complete performance in their final meeting of the season.
After a spirited but ultimately disappointing 3–2 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Sunday at Ball Arena, the Colorado Avalanche hit the road Tuesday to complete the season’s home-and-home set with their Central Division rivals.
Sunday’s result marked the second meeting between the clubs in just over three months. Colorado opened the series with a commanding 6–1 victory in Denver on Dec. 31, but St. Louis answered back on April 5, edging the Avalanche in a tightly contested matchup that came down to the final minutes.
Thomas Powers Blues’ Offensive Surge
St. Louis forward Robert Thomas proved to be the difference, recording a hat trick that included the game-winning goal late in the third period. His performance underscored his growing importance to the Blues’ offense, as he continues to drive play at a high level against top competition.
Colorado, meanwhile, received contributions from Parker Kelly and Brent Burns, who each registered a goal and an assist. Brock Nelson, Logan O’Connor and Nick Blankenburg chipped in with assists, but the Avalanche were unable to generate enough sustained offense to overcome Thomas’ breakout night.
MacKinnon’s Response Remains A Constant
Nathan MacKinnon, who remains the centerpiece of Colorado’s attack, was held off the scoresheet Sunday—a relatively rare occurrence in what has been another dominant season. The Avalanche star has been held without a point 17 times this year, yet has consistently responded in the following games. In the 16 contests immediately after being held scoreless, MacKinnon has produced 14 goals and 21 assists for 35 points, a strong indication of how quickly he tends to rebound.
MacKinnon still sits among the league leaders with 51 goals and 122 points, continuing to anchor Colorado’s offense with his pace, vision and ability to take over shifts when needed. His impact remains central to the Avalanche’s identity, particularly as they prepare for postseason play.
Behind him, Martin Necas has also been a key contributor, ranking among the NHL’s top point producers with 94 on the season. Colorado’s depth has been a defining feature throughout the year, with six players surpassing the 20-goal mark—MacKinnon, Necas, Kelly, Brock Nelson, Artturi Lehkonen and Cale Makar—providing the club with multiple scoring threats on any given night.
Goaltending has been another stabilizing factor. Scott Wedgewood has delivered strong results in net, posting a .918 save percentage and a 2.13 goals-against average in 24-plus appearances, numbers that place him among the league’s most efficient goaltenders this season. His consistency has helped Colorado remain competitive even during stretches where offense has been harder to come by.
Special teams continue to be a strength as well. The Avalanche’s penalty kill is operating at 83.9%, tied for the best mark in the NHL, a critical asset in close, low-scoring games such as Sunday’s.
Historically, Colorado has held the upper hand in this matchup. The Avalanche own a 64–48–6–7 record in 125 regular-season meetings with the Blues, and the two clubs have also met multiple times in the playoffs, with Colorado emerging victorious in each of those series. Those past encounters have helped fuel a rivalry that often delivers tightly contested, physical hockey.
As the Avalanche prepare for the final game of the regular-season series, the focus shifts to execution and consistency. With postseason positioning at stake, maintaining structure defensively while continuing to generate offense from across the lineup will be key.
Tuesday’s matchup in St. Louis offers one more opportunity for Colorado to refine its game before the stakes rise further in the weeks ahead.