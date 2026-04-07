MacKinnon, Avalanche Eye Quick Turnaround After Tough Loss To Blues

Nathan MacKinnon, who remains the centerpiece of Colorado’s attack, was held off the scoresheet Sunday—a relatively rare occurrence in what has been another dominant season. The Avalanche star has been held without a point 17 times this year, yet has consistently responded in the following games. In the 16 contests immediately after being held scoreless, MacKinnon has produced 14 goals and 21 assists for 35 points, a strong indication of how quickly he tends to rebound.