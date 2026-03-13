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MacKinnon’s Major Rescinded: NHL Replay System Under Fire

Ryan O’Hara
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The NHL rescinded Nathan MacKinnon’s five-minute major for goaltender interference against Connor Ingram, raising serious questions about the efficiency and accountability of the league’s Situation Room replay system.

Sorry isn't enough.

The National Hockey League has rescinded the controversial five‑minute major penalty assessed to Nathan MacKinnon for goaltender interference against Edmonton Oilers goaltender Connor Ingram, overturning a call that had ejected the star forward and put him at risk of an automatic suspension.

The league informed MacKinnon on Thursday that the major penalty would be removed from his record, resetting his count under Rule 23.6, which mandates automatic suspensions for players who accumulate multiple major or game misconduct penalties within a defined span of games. With the reversal, MacKinnon is once again clear of any automatic disciplinary risk.

The original call drew immediate scrutiny. Broadcasters and analysts questioned whether MacKinnon’s contact with Ingram constituted true interference or simply a legitimate scoring attempt. Slow‑motion replays showed MacKinnon attempting to avoid the goaltender, while Edmonton defenseman Darnell Nurse appeared to play a substantial role in driving MacKinnon into Ingram.

Even the NHL’s own review concluded that the play did not warrant a major penalty, with a standard two‑minute minor—or no penalty at all—being the more appropriate ruling.

The incident also highlights ongoing concerns about the league’s centralized replay system. The NHL’s Situation Room in Toronto has access to ultra‑high‑definition cameras and more than a dozen dedicated angles for each game, designed to ensure accurate and timely decisions. The very purpose of this technology—and the trained personnel monitoring it—is to get calls right the first time.

That it took an entire day to correct the call is troubling. With the tools and personnel in place to evaluate plays immediately, there is no acceptable reason for such a delay. As the regular season winds down and the playoffs approach, the league faces increased pressure to ensure its replay officials can deliver accurate, decisive rulings without requiring retroactive fixes.

The saying goes, "Hope for the best. Plan for the worst." The last thing the NHL needs is for a mistake to be made, a lengthy review somehow produces the wrong outcome and another investigation the following day reveals that they were wrong all along. Oh, wait let's try to fix this. Oh, just kidding. This is a hypothetical, but the Edmonton Oilers already clinched the series. Sorry, there's nothing we can do. The league needs to ensure as soon as possible that everyone involved in these decisions is competent and capable of doing the job properly on the spot. And if they aren't, they need to be replaced.

This is not difficult. In the public sector, if a regular person screwed up on the job and the wrong person was disciplined and/or fired, the person responsible for the mess up would likely lose their job. The same has to be applied to the replay officials and the referees on the ice.

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