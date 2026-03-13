MacKinnon’s Major Rescinded: NHL Replay System Under Fire

The saying goes, "Hope for the best. Plan for the worst." The last thing the NHL needs is for a mistake to be made, a lengthy review somehow produces the wrong outcome and another investigation the following day reveals that they were wrong all along. Oh, wait let's try to fix this. Oh, just kidding. This is a hypothetical, but the Edmonton Oilers already clinched the series. Sorry, there's nothing we can do. The league needs to ensure as soon as possible that everyone involved in these decisions is competent and capable of doing the job properly on the spot. And if they aren't, they need to be replaced.