Avalanche Roll Past Flames 5-2 Behind Lehkonen’s Two Goals, Makar’s Four Assists

Colorado Avalanche
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Isaiah J. Downing - Imagn Images
Isaiah J. Downing - Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2026 2:49 AMPublished Nov 1, 2026 2:49 AM
Updated Nov 1, 2026 5:04 AM
Cale Makar’s playmaking brilliance and Artturi Lehkonen’s clinical finishing fueled a dominant offensive display at Ball Arena, overcoming a brief injury scare to overwhelm the visiting Flames.
DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche turned a strong start into a statement performance Friday night at Ball Arena, overwhelming the Calgary Flames 5-2 behind two goals from Artturi Lehkonen, a four-assist performance from Cale Makar and a balanced offensive attack.
The victory came with one anxious moment, as Brock Nelson left the ice after taking a puck to the ear in the second period before returning to the bench ahead of the third.
Lehkonen scored twice to extend his team-leading goal total to 12, while Makar recorded four assists and Devon Toews added two. Nathan MacKinnon, Martin Necas and Nelson also scored for Colorado. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 25 shots to earn the victory. For Calgary, Joel Farabee and Martin Pospisil provided the goals, while Arsenii Sergeev made 29 saves.
First Period
The opening period featured a measured pace as both teams looked to establish their offensive rhythm.
Cale Makar, affectionately known as “Slim Shimmy” here at The Hockey News, put his signature moves on display early, dancing across the ice before unleashing a wrist shot that Calgary goaltender Arsenii Sergeev gloved down.
Just past the midway point, T.J. Hughes was taken down by Calgary defenseman Yan Kuznetsov on a breakaway. Avalanche fans were left frustrated when no penalty was called. The reaction intensified after the replay showed Kuznetsov wrapping his left arm around Hughes and grabbing him before bringing him to the ice.
About a minute later, Colorado defenseman Noah Juulsen, filling in for the injured Josh Manson, delivered a thunderous hit on Calgary forward Aydar Suniev along the boards. Suniev struggled to get back to his feet and fell again while attempting to regain his balance.
Nathan MacKinnon broke the scoreless tie with 5:47 remaining in the period. After Makar and Martin Necas attempted to connect on an offensive opportunity, the puck found its way to MacKinnon, who wasted little time snapping it past Sergeev to give Colorado a 1-0 lead.
The goal was MacKinnon’s ninth of the season, his 21st career tally against Calgary and his eighth in his last eight games against the Flames.
Mackenzie Blackwood then delivered a highlight-reel save of his own. Facing a 2-on-1 rush, Blackwood sprawled across the crease, split his pads and flashed the leather to rob Matt Coronato with a spectacular glove save.
Colorado carried its 1-0 advantage into the first intermission while holding a 9-6 edge in shots on goal.
Second Period
Calgary forward Ryan Strome was penalized for high-sticking less than a minute into the second period, giving Colorado its first power play of the night.
The Avalanche wasted little time capitalizing.
At 2:37, Martin Necas blasted a one-timer from the slot off a perfectly placed pass from Nazem Kadri, doubling Colorado’s advantage to 2-0.
Just over three minutes later, Lehkonen extended the lead. After evading a stick check, he received a pass from Makar at the bumper position and fired a wrist shot underneath Sergeev’s pads at 5:48. The goal was Lehkonen’s 11th of the season, moving him into the team lead.
Brock Nelson made it 4-0 with a terrific individual effort. Gabriel Landeskog initially tried to connect with Nelson, but Calgary defenseman Zach Whitecloud deflected the pass. Nelson stayed with the play, tracked the puck and managed to tip it out of midair past Sergeev.
Calgary finally broke through with 9:10 remaining in the period. A defensive-zone turnover by Kadri gave the Flames an opportunity, and Joel Farabee made Colorado pay, one-timing a pass from the bumper position past Blackwood to cut the deficit to 4-1.
The goal was followed by a frightening moment for the Avalanche.
Nelson took a shot to the ear and immediately went down to the ice. He remained on one knee for several minutes before eventually making his way off the ice and heading down the tunnel. His status was initially uncertain, leaving Colorado fans concerned about the veteran forward.
The Avalanche entered the second intermission with a commanding 4-1 lead and a 24-14 advantage in shots on goal.
Third Period
Nelson’s return to the bench before the start of the third period provided a welcome sight for Colorado. Although his status remained a concern, seeing him back with his teammates offered some reassurance.
Calgary wasted little time trying to make things interesting.
Martin Pospisil scored from the doorstep at 1:58 after receiving a pass from Strome, who found him alone in front of Blackwood. The goal cut Colorado’s lead to 4-2 and briefly shifted the momentum toward the Flames.
Lehkonen quickly restored order.
Just 2:10 after Pospisil’s goal, the Finnish forward redirected a point-blank shot from Makar past Sergeev to make it 5-2. It was Lehkonen’s second goal of the night and his 12th of the season, extending his team lead.
Colorado had an opportunity to add to its advantage with approximately six minutes remaining when Kuznetsov was assessed a four-minute double minor for high-sticking Fedor Svechkov. The infraction drew blood, resulting in the extended penalty.
Despite having four minutes with the man advantage, the Avalanche could not convert on the power play. Calgary successfully killed off the penalty, preventing Colorado from adding to its lead.
Blackwood and the Colorado defense held firm the rest of the way, preserving the three-goal cushion.
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