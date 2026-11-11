Maple Leafs' Losing Streak Continues Against Avalanche as Jim Hiller Takes Aim at Nylander

Colorado Avalanche
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Nick Turchiaro - Imagn Images
Nick Turchiaro - Imagn Images
Nov 11, 2026 3:47 PMPublished Nov 11, 2026 3:47 PM
Jim Hiller didn't hold back after the Maple Leafs' fourth straight loss to the Colorado Avalanche, making it clear that William Nylander needs to elevate his game.
Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller said star forward William Nylander “can play better” after the team suffered its fourth straight loss.
The Maple Leafs beat the Colorado Avalanche 6-3 on October 10 at Ball Arena, only to lose by that exact score Tuesday night at home. As a result, Toronto dropped to 8-10-2 through its first 20 games.
The loss was surprising in a sense. The Maple Leafs have been widely inconsistent this season, but they had won three of their previous four meetings with the Avalanche. Nylander, in particular, had been deadly against Colorado, recording three goals and four assists in his last two games against them.
After the game, Hiller made it clear that he believes his star winger needs to be better.
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“I know he can play better than he is right now. I think that’s a pretty fair statement. If you asked him, I think he’d agree,” Hiller said.
While that may be true, hockey is a team sport. Everyone could have been better on the ice for the Leafs.
Singling out Nylander doesn’t seem entirely fair. The Avalanche also deserve a lot of credit. Unlike in previous matchups, when Colorado has been bullied by teams that clog the middle of the ice, the Avs did it themselves. They played much better defensively than they had in previous meetings and did a good job limiting Toronto’s opportunities.
Still, the Leafs are a gifted offensive team and managed to find the net based on pure skill alone. Darren Raddysh simply got the puck on net, Easton Cowan fired a shot through the smallest of margins, and Jack Roslovic fought off Brett Kulak before stuffing a backhander past Mackenzie Blackwood.
Blackwood deserves plenty of credit for the win, especially considering what he was dealing with before the game even started.
The Avalanche goaltender revealed afterward that he woke up Tuesday morning with a fever and a cough. Despite having every reason to stay at the team hotel, Blackwood decided to play through it, even making himself some chicken soup before heading to the rink.
“Tough one for me,” Blackwood told The Denver Post’s Corey Masisak. “I woke up sick this morning, with a fever and a cough. I was like, ‘I’m going to grind it out.’ I made chicken soup.”
It was an impressive effort from the Colorado netminder, who turned aside 28 shots in the victory. Toronto didn’t make things easy for him, either. The Leafs scored early and eventually managed to tie the game 3-3 in the third period, but Blackwood made several important stops to keep Colorado within reach.
One of his biggest saves came in the second period when he robbed Auston Matthews on a rebound opportunity. The Avalanche eventually responded after Toronto tied the game, quickly regaining the lead before pulling away for the 6-3 victory.
Blackwood’s performance was another example of just how good he’s been lately. He’s now 8-1-1 over his last 10 starts, with a 2.20 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage.
He’s not the only Avalanche star to deliver while feeling under the weather this season, either. Nathan MacKinnon battled an illness on November 29 against the Montreal Canadiens but still recorded three points, including a goal and two assists, in Colorado’s 7-2 win.
Talk about elite company.
If Blackwood can maintain this level of play, he could put himself firmly in the Vezina Trophy conversation. For now, he’s giving the Avalanche exactly what they need between the pipes.
For Toronto, however, the loss is another reminder of how much work needs to be done. The Maple Leafs have now dropped four straight games and are quickly falling behind in the standings. Having their star players produce consistently will be crucial if they hope to turn things around.
Nylander will undoubtedly be one of the players Toronto needs more from, as Hiller pointed out after Tuesday’s loss. But the problems go beyond one winger, especially against an Avalanche team that showed it can defend just as effectively as it can score.
As for Colorado, Blackwood continues to give the team outstanding goaltending. If he maintains his current form, a place in the Vezina Trophy conversation is certainly within reach.
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