Maschmeyer Stands Tall as Goldeneyes Defeat Torrent 3–1 in PWHL Takeover Tour Showcase

DENVER — Jenn Gardiner, Izzy Daniel and Michelle Karvinen scored Sunday as the Vancouver Goldeneyes skated past the Seattle Torrent 3–1 at Ball Arena in a PWHL Takeover Tour showcase.
Emerance Maschmeyer was the backbone of the victory, stopping 33 shots as Vancouver bent but never broke under sustained pressure.
Jessie Eldridge accounted for Seattle’s lone goal as the Torrent (4-1-2-6) failed to build on a 6–4 win over Toronto earlier in the week and dropped their third game in four outings. Hannah Murphy finished with 28 saves in the loss.
Sarah Nurse intercepted a pass and went coast to coast, but Murphy stood tall to keep the game scoreless. Tempers flared after the whistle when Cayla Barnes took a run at Teresa Vanisova, drawing a roughing penalty and giving Vancouver its first power play of the night.
The Torrent came up empty despite a frantic sequence in which the puck briefly crossed the goal line after the net was dislodged. Following an extended video review, officials ruled no goal.
With 9:30 remaining, Mikyla Grant-Mentis cut through Vancouver’s zone and snapped a wrist shot on Maschmeyer, who calmly turned it aside. Seattle held a narrow 7–5 edge in shots at that point.
Daniel was later sent off for boarding just past the nine-minute mark, but Seattle’s power play again failed to gain traction.
Vancouver went back to the penalty kill with 3:36 left when Claire Thompson sent the puck over the glass for delay of game, yet the Torrent remained unable to convert.
Gardiner struck in the waning seconds of the opening frame, burying a beautifully placed shot to send the Goldeneyes into the intermission with a 1–0 edge.
The middle frame opened with a loud reminder of how fine the margins were. Eldridge fired a shot and crashed the crease, only to be denied by the post as a sharp ping echoed through the arena.
Nurse broke in alone midway through the period, dancing into the slot before unloading, but Murphy answered with a firm blocker save.
Eldridge would not be denied twice. Moments later, she raced in on a breakaway and snapped a perfectly placed shot past Maschmeyer’s blocker to even the score at 1–1.
Vancouver pushed hard late in the period, creating extended pressure and multiple looks for Nurse, but Murphy held the line.
With just over two minutes remaining, Hannah Bilka nearly gave the Goldeneyes the lead, freezing Maschmeyer with a slick deke before the Vancouver netminder flashed the stick to deny her. Bilka slammed her stick in frustration.
Murphy capped the period with one more stop in the final seconds, turning aside a chance from Karvinen to send the game to intermission tied.
Just over three minutes into the third, Alex Carpenter jump-started the attack by driving behind the net and slipping a pass to Hilary Knight, who found Bilka at the doorstep. Maschmeyer shut the door yet again.
Vancouver broke through at the six-minute mark. Gardiner’s one-timer produced a rebound that Hannah Miller quickly moved to Daniel, who buried it past Murphy to give the Goldeneyes a 2–1 lead.
The insurance marker came with just under six minutes remaining when Karvinen cleaned up a loose puck in front after an initial shot from Vanisova and a brief scramble in the crease.
Seattle finished with a 33–31 edge in shots, but Maschmeyer and the Goldeneyes made sure it didn’t matter. Vancouver closed out the Takeover Tour stop with a composed, resilient 3–1 victory.