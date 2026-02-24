Nathan MacKinnon and the Myth of the Sore Loser

Longtime Prescott, Arizona, mayor Jack Wilson once told me four words that have stuck with me ever since: “Fake news is dangerous.”
Far too often, quotes that go viral online are stripped of context, reduced to fragments that warp the full picture. In the case of Nathan MacKinnon, that lack of nuance painted him as a sore loser following Team Canada’s 2–1 defeat in the Olympic gold medal game Sunday at the Milano Santagiulia Arena — a characterization that doesn’t fairly reflect the entirety of his remarks or the moment itself.
"You be the judge of who was the better team today," MacKinnon said after Canada's 2–1 overtime loss to the United States, according to Canadian Press' Joshua Clipperton.
Unfortunately, that was only part of the quote.
Here’s what MacKinnon actually said, according to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun:
"It's been close for a while. You know, they're an amazing, skilled group of players," MacKinnon said. "Just, yeah. I just felt like it wasn't going to be. You guys can be the judge of who the better team was tonight. But they won. We lost."
Even DraftKings fell for it.
By removing 26 words from the original quote and posting only the final portion, the tone was completely distorted. Beyond the misleading narrative, it’s simply unethical. Clicks drive this business, yes, but ethics should still mean something — and in this instance, they clearly didn’t. It’s disheartening, and frankly, disgusting.
On a lighter note, it probably didn’t help that when MacKinnon received the plush stuffed animal after collecting his silver medal, he looked visibly annoyed. Combine that expression with the clipped quote, and it’s no wonder some people believed the false narrative.
It's unfortunate because most readers don’t have the time to research every single quote that comes across their screens. The people who intentionally publish misleading information are banking on that, hoping to chase clicks at the expense of truth. It’s wrong, and they should be held accountable.
And another one.
Putting the controversy aside, the Canadian men’s hockey team delivered an impressive performance in Sunday’s Olympic gold medal game, outshooting the United States 42–28. For much of the contest, Canada controlled play at 5-on-5, sustaining relentless pressure in the offensive zone.
Despite generating numerous high-quality scoring chances, the Canadians were unable to convert enough of them into goals, including several opportunities from MacKinnon himself. That inability to finish ultimately allowed Jack Hughes to score the game-winning goal in overtime for Team USA.
Looking back, MacKinnon was highly self-critical after the Colorado Avalanche were eliminated in six games by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2021 second-round playoffs, feeling unfulfilled because he had not yet won a Stanley Cup. That same intensity and drive could serve him well in the NHL playoffs, with the bitter loss in the Olympics potentially fueling his performance for his club team.
The Avalanche were certainly reeling heading into the three-week Olympic break, which came at a much-needed moment. The team had set a record pace to start the season but struggled through injuries and inconsistent play. History, however, suggests that MacKinnon is the type of player who thrives on disappointment — someone who learns from setbacks and comes back stronger.
The final stretch of the regular season promises to be captivating, with MacKinnon and the Avalanche poised to channel their Olympic frustration into a surge toward the playoffs.
In 55 games this season, MacKinnon has recorded 40 goals and 53 assists for 93 points. He’s on pace to finish with a career-high 60 goals and 79 assists for 139 points. While that would fall just short of his personal best in assists — 89 during the 2023–24 season, when he finished with a career-high 140 points — it would still rank among the most productive campaigns of his NHL career.