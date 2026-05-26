Nathan MacKinnon Avoids Worst-Case Scenario As Avalanche Face Elimination

Nathan MacKinnon is set to play in Game 4 after a scary knee injury in Game 3, with multiple sources confirming his X-rays came back clear as the Avalanche turn to Mackenzie Blackwood in a desperate bid to stay alive in the series.
The Colorado Avalanche looked like a team hanging by a thread after Game 3, but the return of Nathan MacKinnon for Game 4 suddenly gives Colorado a pulse again.
Head coach Jared Bednar confirmed Tuesday morning that MacKinnon will suit up despite suffering a frightening knee injury during Saturday night’s 5-3 collapse against the Vegas Golden Knights. Multiple sources also informed The Hockey News on Monday evening that MacKinnon’s X-rays came back completely clear, an encouraging development for an Avalanche team facing elimination.
Colorado still has uncertainty elsewhere in the lineup, however, as Valeri Nichushkin remains a game-time decision after exiting Game 3 late.
“I think we’ll be able to use him (normally),” Bednar told reporters. “He’s feeling a lot better today. We’ll see when he gets on the ice tonight and what the game brings, but he’s feeling pretty good today and feels like he’ll be ready to go.”
MacKinnon Avoids Disaster As Avalanche Search For Life
The injury sequence involving MacKinnon immediately sent panic through bench and fan base.
Midway through the second period of Game 3, the Avalanche superstar dropped to the ice in agony after blocking a shot from Shea Theodore off the outside of his right knee. MacKinnon stayed down for several seconds before finally managing to limp off under his own power while Ball Arena fell silent.
For a brief stretch, it looked like Colorado’s season — and perhaps its summer — had taken an even darker turn.
MacKinnon missed the remainder of the second period and the opening portion of the third while receiving treatment. Although he eventually returned, his usage was noticeably limited. Most of his late-game ice time came during power plays or with the net empty as Colorado desperately tried to erase another devastating loss.
The Avalanche have already been battered physically throughout this playoff run. Cale Makar missed the opening two games of the Western Conference Final with an upper-body injury, while both Sam Malinski and Artturi Lehkonen entered the Vegas series still working their way back from injuries suffered against the Minnesota Wild.
Nichushkin’s situation only added to the concern. The power forward barely saw the ice after the midway point of Game 3 and did not play during the final 22 minutes of regulation.
Now, facing a 3-0 series deficit, Colorado is searching for anything capable of shifting momentum.
Avalanche Turn To Blackwood In Critical Game 4
Bednar is also making a significant change in goal.
Mackenzie Blackwood will start Game 4 in place of Scott Wedgewood, marking Blackwood’s first start since the opening round against the Wild. Wedgewood had largely taken control of the crease late in the regular season and carried that momentum into the playoffs, including an outstanding performance during Colorado’s sweep of the Los Angeles Kings.
But with the Avalanche now staring down elimination, Bednar believes a different look could help reset the group mentally.
“I think Mackenzie’s the type of guy and goalie that plays better when he’s loose and confident and he’s been doing the work to make sure that he’s ready and prepared,” Bednar said. “It’s not a desperation move. It’s just … you’ve got to make a change and see if something else works for me. We felt confident in both these guys all year long. I felt like (Wedgewood) kind of earned the net in (Games) 1 and 2 and we gave him the shot in (Game) 3 and we didn’t get it done. It’s not on him, either. It’s on our team.
“We’re just looking for (Blackwood) to come in and play to the best of his ability and be loose and have fun. The whole team’s kind of in that mode right now, and I think if you can do that, you might see the best of him.”
That mindset may be Colorado’s only option left.
The Avalanche are wounded, frustrated, and suddenly out of room for mistakes — but with MacKinnon cleared to play and Blackwood stepping into the spotlight, they at least have one more chance to stop this series from slipping away completely.