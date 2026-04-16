Nathan MacKinnon Nears Rocket Richard As Regular Season Ends

That structure was evident Tuesday in Calgary. Mackenzie Blackwood turned aside 30 of 31 shots, while Martin Nečas reached the 100-point mark in a composed 3–1 win over the Flames. Artturi Lehkonen and Gabriel Landeskog supplied timely goals, and Cale Makar—back in the lineup—quietly dictated play with three assists. It wasn’t flashy. It didn’t need to be. Colorado controlled the game in layers, the kind of performance that tends to translate in late April and beyond.