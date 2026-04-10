Nathan MacKinnon’s Leadership Redefines the Avalanche Power Play in Bednar’s Evolving Tactical System

“He’s been great (at the goal line). He makes plays in there; he’s brave, he’s able to stand in there, put pucks into areas and follow them into areas where you can create scoring chances and leaves Marty in a spot where he feels really comfortable and he’s able to shoot and score from distance; he’s able to make plays from there, he can see a little bit more of the ice from that spot. There’s a little give and take in every move that you make, whether it’s a change of personnel or a change in position, but Nate’s handled it like the leader he is.”