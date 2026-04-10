Nathan MacKinnon’s Leadership Redefines the Avalanche Power Play in Bednar’s Evolving Tactical System

Nathan MacKinnon’s willingness to reshape his role has become the catalyst for a Colorado Avalanche power play resurgence, underscoring Jared Bednar’s experimental system and the team’s rapid post-Olympic evolution.
DENVER — With Nathan MacKinnon redefining his role in real time, the Colorado Avalanche’s post-Olympic power play resurgence has become less a matter of chance and more a case study in elite adaptation—where structure, sacrifice, and subtle innovation intersect.
The Avalanche have engineered a dramatic turnaround on the power play since the Olympic break. Before the pause, they owned the worst unit in the NHL—an unexpected flaw for a team with this level of offensive firepower. Since then, the shift has been undeniable, and the numbers tell the story.
In March, Colorado led the league with 15 power play goals, operating at an impressive 31.3 percent—third-best over that span. More importantly, this hasn’t been a fleeting surge. Since the Olympic break, the Avalanche have converted at a 24.6 percent clip, ranking 11th in the NHL over that stretch.
When head coach Jared Bednar was asked to explain the turnaround, he offered a characteristically measured response.
“Getting them all on the same page with a plan, which we (tried) multiple times before,” he stated. “It’s ultimately buy-in, execution; I think there’s a list of probably eight or 10 things there. If you make them 5% better, it affects your power play in a big way.”
Bednar also pointed to the Olympic break as a necessary reset—an opportunity for the group to mentally move past earlier frustrations.
“Cleaned the slate. Started to chip in some goals right away, and a lot of it is mindset and mentality from the guys on the ice. It’s just ownership is what it is. It’s taking accountability for what you’re trying to do and holding it to a high standard.”
A Subtle Shift With Major Impact
Thursday night’s 3–1 win over the Calgary Flames offered a clearer, more tangible glimpse into what has actually changed.
MacKinnon, who leads the NHL with 52 goals this season, isn’t always the loudest presence. He’s quiet—almost to a fault at times—but beneath that exterior is a driven, selfless leader willing to do whatever it takes to give his team an edge. Recently, he has shifted from his familiar half-wall position on the power play to the goal line.
The reasoning is simple: Martin Necas thrives on the half-wall, while MacKinnon’s skill set translates more effectively down low. And, as Bednar emphasized, MacKinnon has never hesitated to adjust for the benefit of a teammate.
Rather than defaulting to comfort, MacKinnon deferred—sliding into a less familiar role to optimize the unit as a whole. It’s a subtle adjustment on the surface, but one that speaks volumes. In a league where stars often dictate structure, MacKinnon is doing the opposite—reshaping his own game for the good of the group.
Guerilla Sports reporter Meghan Angley asked Bednar about how MacKinnon has embraced the change, and the response offered a deeper look into the forward’s leadership—particularly behind closed doors, where it may not always be as visible.
“Nate’s always been a guy who’s willing to move around even though he loves that half-wall spot,” he explained.
Bednar noted that the decision ultimately came from MacKinnon himself.
“That’s a sacrifice by him,” he added. “It’s not Marty’s strength; it’s not a secret, Marty’s a really good half-wall player; he’s not the best goal line player. And I think Nate is, and he’s willing to take the puck to the net; he can find guys like he did today with (Gabe Landeskog). Marty’s just more comfortable in that spot.
“So I think that’s a sacrifice by Nate to say, ‘Okay, listen. It hasn’t been working. We can try different things. I can move to the other flank. Let’s go to the goal line and see how it works out.’”
It’s safe to say it has worked out. Necas has scored 16 goals and 20 assists for 36 points since the Olympic break, second-best in the NHL behind Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield, who is ranked second to MacKinnon in goals this season with 50.
The Scientist Behind The Bench
As The Hockey News pointed out in December, if Bednar weren’t involved in hockey, he’d likely be an elite scientist. His willingness to experiment—with line combinations, power play structures, and penalty kill responsibilities—has made the Avalanche both stronger and more unpredictable over time. Just as important, his open-door approach empowers players to contribute ideas and take ownership of the process.
That collaboration is already paying off. Bednar revealed that MacKinnon himself has brought forward new concepts—ideas that could become valuable weapons as the playoffs approach.
“We have a couple other plans in place too for Nate that he’s brought up that we’ve brought up, things that we can do to move him around to stay a little more unpredictable. We saw a little bit tonight on one of the power plays.
“He’s been great (at the goal line). He makes plays in there; he’s brave, he’s able to stand in there, put pucks into areas and follow them into areas where you can create scoring chances and leaves Marty in a spot where he feels really comfortable and he’s able to shoot and score from distance; he’s able to make plays from there, he can see a little bit more of the ice from that spot. There’s a little give and take in every move that you make, whether it’s a change of personnel or a change in position, but Nate’s handled it like the leader he is.”
MacKinnon’s Quiet Authority
But if you ask MacKinnon, who's not particularly a fan of talking about his own accomplishments, it's Necas who stands out as the selfless player.
“He brings his best every night—really consistent. He’s pretty much the same every game; he looks great. He’s been awesome this season.”
In a system built on constant adjustment, MacKinnon’s willingness to adapt without hesitation has become less a tactical note than a defining trait of a leader who elevates the standard simply by reshaping himself to meet it.