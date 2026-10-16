Nazem Kadri, Parker Kelly React to Brett McLean Joining the Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche
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USA Today
USA Today
Oct 16, 2026 8:16 PMPublished Oct 16, 2026 8:16 PM
The Avalanche are turning to Brett McLean to revive a struggling power play that has failed to match the team’s offensive firepower.
DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche aren’t short on opportunities with the man advantage. Turning those opportunities into goals has been another story.
That’s where Brett McLean comes in.
With Dave Hakstol leaving Colorado to become the head coach at Arizona State, the Avalanche have brought in McLean, a coach with experience running power plays in Vancouver and Minnesota. Colorado hopes he can bring some consistency to a unit that has struggled to produce at the level expected of a team with its offensive talent.
McLean has already begun meeting with the players, and the early impressions have been positive. But for the Avalanche, the real work begins now: figuring out how to make their power play a more proficient weapon.
“He’s got a great personality, a great demeanor to him,” head coach Jared Bednar said. “He’s got great experience running good power plays.”
Bednar pointed to McLean’s experience with Vancouver and Minnesota as an important part of what he brings to Colorado. The Avalanche adjusted their usual meeting schedule to give the new assistant time to introduce himself to the players before getting on the ice.
Nazem Kadri, who had only met McLean a few hours before speaking with reporters, was similarly encouraged by the initial introduction.
“He seems like a really nice guy,” Kadri said, adding that the meeting appeared to be productive.
It is still too early for the players to know exactly what McLean will change, but his background offers a reason for optimism.
During his time with Vancouver, McLean, who played with the Avalanche from 2005-2007, worked with a power play that provided a bright spot for a team that struggled elsewhere. The Canucks converted 21.8 percent of their opportunities with the man advantage, ranking 14th in the NHL. That was a respectable return given the team's broader struggles and a useful reference point for what McLean could bring to the team.
The Avalanche, meanwhile, have not been consistently effective on the power play, despite arguably having some of the finest players in the world.
Kadri believes the issue has not always been a lack of opportunity. Sometimes, a shot hits the crossbar and stays out. Other times, the unit looks dangerous but cannot sustain that level of play from one game to the next.
“I think at times we look really dangerous, and at times, we don’t,” Kadri said. “So we’re gonna, you know, get on the same page when it comes to that.”
For Kadri, the frustration comes from knowing what the group is capable of producing. The Avalanche have generated quality looks, and a few more pucks finding the back of the net could have changed the conversation around their power play.
But he also knows that missed opportunities can become a mental hurdle when they keep piling up.
“I think we’re good enough players to fight through that,” Kadri said.
There is a difference, however, between believing the goals will eventually come and making the adjustments necessary to produce them more consistently. Kadri acknowledged that Colorado needs to do a better job of creating the right opportunities rather than simply hoping its shooting luck changes.
His comparison made the expectations clear.
“What’s a great power play to operate at, you know, 25, 30%?” Kadri said. “If I told you you’re gonna get a 30% on your math test, you’d be happy about that?”
The point was simple: even a power play operating at a strong percentage will fail more often than it succeeds. But Colorado has to give itself a better chance to score when the opportunity is there.
“We gotta start doing some better things and give ourselves a better opportunity,” Kadri said.
That is the challenge McLean inherits. His arrival is not expected to mean a complete change to Colorado’s systems, but he will take over responsibility for the power play and have an opportunity to make his mark on a unit that needs greater consistency.
For Parker Kelly, the transition also means building a relationship with another coach who can help him develop his individual game.
Kelly said his first conversation with McLean, reminiscent of Kadri's was brief, just a couple of minutes spent getting acquainted. He is looking forward to working with him through video sessions and seeing how the new assistant can help him improve.
“I’m really excited to have him here,” Kelly said.
Kelly also reflected on what Colorado will lose with Hakstol’s departure. He appreciated the former assistant’s willingness to sit down, review video and work through problems whenever he needed help with his game.
“He was always available to work with me,” he said of his former coach.
Kelly said he has confidence that the Avalanche’s remaining coaches will continue to provide that same kind of support, even as McLean settles into his new role.
He also expressed respect for Hakstol’s decision to pursue the Arizona State opportunity, noting that it was a decision for Hakstol and his family.
Now, the Avalanche turn their attention to what comes next.
McLean brings experience, a positive first impression and a track record that includes helping Vancouver maintain a respectable power play through a difficult stretch. Colorado has more than enough offensive talent to create chances. The question is whether McLean can help the group turn those chances into consistent production.
For a team that knows its power play should be better, that could make his arrival one of the more important adjustments behind the bench.
The Avalanche take on Sidney Crosby and Samuel Girard at Ball Arena. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm. local time.
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