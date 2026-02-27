Nazem Kadri Reunion: Smart Move or Costly Gamble?

DENVER — The clock is ticking in Colorado.
With the trade deadline looming and a championship window still wide open, the Colorado Avalanche find themselves in a familiar position: aggressive, calculated, and unafraid to swing big. Cap space is available. A former Stanley Cup hero could be within reach. The question isn’t whether the Avalanche can make a blockbuster move — it’s whether they should.
The Avalanche wasted no time getting to work once the Olympic trade freeze lifted. In a decisive move, Colorado shipped longtime defenseman Samuel Girard and a 2028 second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for defenseman Brett Kulak.
Kulak made his Avalanche debut in a 4–2 victory over the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center, and the early returns were solid. But the real win may not have been on the ice — it was on the balance sheet.
By moving Girard without retaining salary, Colorado cleared significant cap space. The Avalanche now sit with approximately $8.74 million in flexibility, giving general manager Chris MacFarland the financial breathing room to pursue something far more ambitious.
Reacquiring Nazem Kadri would be more than a nostalgic reunion. It would be a competitive statement.
Kadri was instrumental in Colorado’s 2022 Stanley Cup run, producing a career-best 87 points (28 goals, 59 assists) in 71 regular-season games before delivering timely playoff heroics. After the Avalanche were unable to retain him, he signed with the Calgary Flames, where his production has remained respectable — though not quite at his Colorado peak.
At 35, Kadri is no longer the dynamic force he once was. But context matters. Calgary sits near the bottom of the Pacific Division at 23-27-6, and Kadri has made little secret of his dissatisfaction with the direction of the franchise. A return to Denver could reignite both his production and his edge.
Kadri, slotted as a third-line center, could give the Avalanche enviable depth and matchup flexibility heading into the postseason.
But if Kadri demands to play the second-line role, that could become a serious issue. Brock Nelson has excelled in the role and is having a career-best season along with just capturing Olympic gold in Milan, the first gold medal for the United States since 1980. The last thing you want to do is have an angry player who's locked in on a long-term deal.
But if Kadri is willing to be the third-line center, it could be a solid fit.
Age alone is not a disqualifier in Colorado.
Just look at Brent Burns.
At 40 years old, Burns is authoring an impressive campaign, tallying nine goals and 18 assists for 27 points in 56 games with a career-best +30 rating. While plus/minus is no longer a favored analytic darling, it remains an indicator of on-ice impact — and Burns’ number speaks volumes.
His previous high-water mark came during the 2013-14 season with the San Jose Sharks, where he became a franchise cornerstone and later captured the James Norris Memorial Trophy in 2017 as the league’s top defenseman.
Burns is in Colorado for one reason: to win another Stanley Cup. If he can defy the aging curve, the Avalanche may believe Kadri can do the same.
The complication, as always, lies in the asking price.
Colorado’s identity is built on depth — and dismantling that depth could be counterproductive. Parker Kelly is enjoying a career year and serves as a vital locker-room presence. If Calgary demands Kelly, that may be a nonstarter.
A package centered around Ross Colton and a draft pick could be palatable, but a rebuilding Flames organization will likely demand more. Top prospect Mikhail Gulyayev would certainly intrigue Calgary’s front office.
The Avalanche must determine whether sacrificing future assets — and potentially disrupting team chemistry — is worth a short-term surge.
If Kadri proves too costly, an alternative exists in Ryan O’Reilly.
While not the fleetest skater at this stage of his career, O’Reilly remains elite in the faceoff circle and thrives in the hard areas of the ice. His three-goal performance on January 16 at Ball Arena was a reminder that his instincts and net-front prowess remain intact.
Colorado’s playoff needs are clear: win draws, grind in traffic, score the ugly goals when space evaporates.
O’Reilly fits that description.
What this ultimately comes down to is urgency.
The Avalanche’s championship window is not closed — but it is not infinite. With a core still in its prime and veterans pushing for one more ring, Colorado must balance boldness with prudence.
Cap space gives them options. Familiar names stir emotion. But championships are not won on sentiment.
As the trade deadline accelerates toward its climax, all eyes turn to CMac — and whether the next move will be a calculated tweak or a seismic swing.
Because in Colorado, second chances can lead to parades.