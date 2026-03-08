Nazem Kadri Set For Immediate Return To Avalanche Lineup Sunday

Nazem Kadri’s second stint in Colorado will begin almost immediately.
Just two days after the trade that brought him back to Denver, the veteran center is expected to make his return to the lineup Sunday when the Colorado Avalanche (42-10-9) host the Minnesota Wild (37-16-10) at Ball Arena in a nationally televised matinee.
Head coach Jared Bednar confirmed after Saturday’s practice that Kadri will dress for the game.
“Naz will (play) tomorrow,” he told reporters at Family Sports. “Hopefully that sparks the group a little bit, too.
“It’s a big game for us,” Bednar added. “You play the schedule that’s in front of you. Some nights you’re going to have your best, and some nights you’re not, but I expect our team to show up tomorrow with some excitement, some energy.”
The 35-year-old Nazem Kadri was acquired from the Calgary Flames just before Friday’s trade deadline in a deal that significantly reshaped Colorado’s roster and draft capital.
The Avalanche sent winger Victor Olofsson, prospect Max Curran, a conditional 2028 first-round pick, and a conditional 2027 second-round pick to Calgary. Colorado also received a 2027 fourth-round pick in the transaction.
The Flames are retaining 20 percent of Kadri’s contract, leaving Colorado responsible for a $5.6 million cap hit through the end of the 2028–29 season.
Where Kadri ultimately slots into the lineup remains one of the immediate questions facing Colorado’s coaching staff.
When fully healthy, the Avalanche have the flexibility to deploy Kadri as their third-line center behind Nathan MacKinnon and Brock Nelson while slotting ahead of Jack Drury. In that configuration, recent acquisition Nic Roy could shift to the right wing on the third line.
However, with Artturi Lehkonen currently sidelined, Ross Colton has been skating on the wing alongside Nelson on the second line. Bednar could opt to keep that alignment intact, which would likely place Kadri between Roy and either Gavin Brindley or Joel Kiviranta on the third unit.
Another option would involve elevating Kadri into the top six by moving him to the left wing with Nelson and Valeri Nichushkin. Such a move would shift Colton back to a third-line role while reuniting Kadri and Nichushkin, a pairing that found success during Colorado’s 2022 championship run.
Regardless of how the lines ultimately take shape, Kadri’s return provides the Avalanche with another experienced presence as they prepare for a key Central Division matchup. Sunday’s contest at Ball Arena is scheduled for a 12 p.m. MT puck drop and will be broadcast nationally on TNT.