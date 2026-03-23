Nelson Heats Up as Avalanche Strengthen Central Division Grip

Entering the Olympic break, Brock Nelson wasn’t just playing well—he was quietly emerging as one of the NHL’s most dangerous offensive weapons.
With six goals and three assists over his final 10 games before the break, highlighted by a hat trick against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Nelson found his stride at exactly the right time. While much of his production flew under the radar, it did not go unnoticed by Bill Guerin.
Guerin, who serves as both general manager of the Minnesota Wild and Team USA’s Olympic GM, pointed to one performance as the defining moment. On December 21, Nelson erupted for three points—one goal and two assists—leading Colorado to a 5–1 road victory over Minnesota.
As Guerin later revealed, that performance ultimately secured Nelson’s place on Team USA’s roster for the Milano Cortina Olympic Games—a tournament that culminated in a dramatic 2–1 overtime win over Team Canada, delivering the United States its first Olympic gold medal since the 1980 Miracle on Ice.
For Nelson, the moment carried deeper meaning. He comes from a family deeply woven into Olympic hockey history.
His uncle, Dave Christian, was part of the iconic gold medal–winning U.S. team at the 1980 Lake Placid Games. The legacy stretches back even further—his grandfather, Bill Christian, and great-uncle, Roger Christian, were members of the gold medal squad at the 1960 Winter Olympics in Squaw Valley. Another family member, Gord Christian, also reached the podium, earning silver at the 1956 Games in Cortina d’Ampezzo.
Despite some skepticism surrounding Nelson’s inclusion—critics questioned whether he had truly earned his spot and even suggested he would be left gasping and wheezing through limited minutes—the opposite proved true. Skating primarily in a fourth-line role, Nelson delivered when it mattered most, recording two goals and an assist in six games to help the United States capture gold once again.
Upon returning to the Colorado Avalanche, Nelson endured a brief stretch of struggles. Although he scored in his return on February 25 against the Utah Mammoth, he followed that up with an 11-game goal drought, tallying five assists over that span.
Lately, though, there are clear signs that his scoring touch has returned.
Over his last two games against the Chicago Blackhawks and the Washington Capitals, Nelson has once again made his presence felt. The 34-year-old struck on the power play in a 4–1 win over Chicago at United Center, executing a deft redirect off a blast from Cale Makar for his 31st goal of the season.
And in case there were any lingering doubts, Nelson delivered again against Washington when Colorado needed him most. In overtime, with two crucial points on the line in the Central Division race, he capitalized on a beautiful feed from Martin Necas, finishing a backdoor tap-in to perfection. The goal secured the win and extended the Avalanche’s lead over Dallas to five points.
Nelson was quick to credit his teammate for setting up the play.
"That's kind of the plan there with Marty in a three-on-three situation, just get him the puck and try to get open," Nelson said following the overtime winner. "He's so good at creating space for himself and for everybody else with how shifty he is, how quick he is. An unbelievable play by him; I was just trying to get to the net and find us a lane and put it right on there."
With 13 games left in the regular season, the Avalanche (46-13-10) are 6-3-1 over their last 10 contests. With captain Gabriel Landeskog back in the lineup and the highly anticipated returns of Ross Colton and Logan O'Connor, Nelson is heating up at precisely the right moment.
If he continues this run, Nelson could prove to be the X-factor for a Colorado team that has been a Stanley Cup favorite all season—an offensive spark capable of carrying the Avalanche deep into the playoffs.