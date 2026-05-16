NHL 26 Predicts Avalanche Survive Six-Game War With Vegas To Reach Stanley Cup Final Again
NHL 26 continues its perfect postseason run, predicting another chaotic six-game Western Conference Final as the Colorado Avalanche outlast the Vegas Golden Knights to punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final in dramatic fashion.
NHL 26 has been undefeated so far in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The simulation predicted both a four-game sweep of the Los Angeles Kings and a five-game defeat of the Minnesota Wild in round two for the Colorado Avalanche.
Now the Avalanche are four wins away from a berth in the Stanley Cup Final. What’s going to happen next? Let’s find out.
Game 1 — Golden Knights 5, Avalanche 2
The Vegas Golden Knights controlled Game 1 from the opening minutes and never fully let Colorado back into the matchup, riding a fast start and steady finishing touch to a 5–2 win in the Western Conference Final simulation.
William Karlsson opened the scoring at 4:52 of the first period, slipping a backhander through Scott Wedgewood’s five-hole to make it 1–0. Keegan Kolesar doubled the lead just minutes later, redirecting a Rasmus Andersson shot to push it to 2–0.
Colorado generated pressure midway through the period, with Martin Necas setting up Nathan MacKinnon for a clean look, but Carter Hart denied the attempt. Vegas kept pushing, and Noah Hanifin extended the lead to 3–0 late in the frame with a wrist shot over Wedgewood’s glove.
The Avalanche answered late in the period when Nazem Kadri finished a feed from Brett Kulak, beating Hart with a wrist shot to cut it to 3–1.
Colorado carried that momentum into the second period and closed the gap further when Gabe Landeskog spun and buried a backhand past Hart to make it 3–2.
Scott Wedgewood kept the Avalanche within reach with key saves, but Vegas regained control in the third. Tomas Hertl finished a rebound at the back door to make it 4–2, and Shea Theodore sealed the game with an empty-net goal late.
Final Stats — Game 1
- Final Score: Golden Knights 5, Avalanche 2
- Scoring (VGK): William Karlsson, Keegan Kolesar, Noah Hanifin, Tomas Hertl, Shea Theodore
- Scoring (COL): Nazem Kadri, Gabe Landeskog
- Shots on Goal: Golden Knights 33 — Avalanche 28
- Goaltenders: Scott Wedgewood (COL): 29 saves Carter Hart (VGK): 26 saves
- Multi-point players: Tomas Hertl (1G, 1A), Shea Theodore (1G, 1A)
Game 2 — Golden Knights 3, Avalanche 1
The Vegas Golden Knights stayed in full control of the series with another disciplined road win, defeating the Colorado Avalanche 3–1 behind an early strike, strong defensive structure, and a standout performance from Carter Hart to take a 2–0 series lead.
Jack Eichel opened the scoring early, finishing a Brett Howden feed on a one-timer to give Vegas a 1–0 advantage and set the tone for the night.
Colorado responded with pressure and possession, outshooting Vegas 10–6 in the first period, but Hart kept the Avalanche off the board with several key stops, including a glove save on a Josh Manson point shot, as the Golden Knights carried the lead into intermission.
The Avalanche continued to press in the second, nearly tying the game on multiple chances—most notably a rebound scramble where Devon Toews cleared Brett Howden from danger, and later a Toews rush opportunity that Hart again turned aside.
Vegas eventually doubled the lead midway through the period when Cole Smith scored through traffic after a defensive breakdown in front of Scott Wedgewood, despite Colorado continuing to control shot volume.
In the third, Colorado’s frustration grew as Josh Manson hit the post and additional chances from Valeri Nichushkin and Gabe Landeskog were denied by Hart, who stayed locked in down the stretch.
Late pressure came with Cale Makar generating a rebound look from the point, but Hart smothered the chance before Colorado could capitalize. Jack Eichel then sealed the game with an empty-net goal, with Nicolas Roy adding a late consolation marker for the Avalanche in the final seconds.
Final Stats — Game 2
- Score: Golden Knights 3, Avalanche 1
- VGK Goals: Jack Eichel (2), Cole Smith
- COL Goal: Nicolas Roy
- Shots On Goal: Avalanche 28 — Golden Knights 17
- Assists (COL): Cale Makar, Ross Colton
- Goaltending: Carter Hart — 27 saves Scott Wedgewood — 15 saves
- Series: Golden Knights lead 2–0
Game 3 — Avalanche 1, Golden Knights 0
The Colorado Avalanche finally broke through in the Western Conference Final simulation, grinding out a tight defensive battle and getting just enough offense to edge the Vegas Golden Knights 1–0 in Game 3.
After nearly two scoreless periods defined by structure, saves, and limited space, the breakthrough finally arrived late in the second. With 4:03 remaining in the frame, Valeri Nichushkin and Gabe Landeskog drove hard to the net, creating chaos in front of Carter Hart. Amid the traffic, Nichushkin found a window and slipped a wrister through the five-hole to give Colorado the only goal it would need.
From there, the Avalanche leaned into a disciplined defensive effort, protecting the lead through a tense third period where space continued to shrink and every chance carried weight.
Scott Wedgewood stood tall throughout the night, turning aside Vegas pressure with 33 saves to secure the shutout bid, while Hart finished with 25 stops at the other end in a low-event, tightly controlled game.
Final Stats — Game 3
- Score: Avalanche 1, Golden Knights 0
- Scorer (COL): Valeri Nichushkin
- Shots on Goal: Golden Knights 33 — Avalanche 26
- Goaltending: Scott Wedgewood — 33 saves (Shutout) Carter Hart — 25 saves
- Series: Golden Knights lead 2–1
Game 4 — Avalanche 3, Golden Knights 2 (3OT)
The Colorado Avalanche clawed their way back into the Western Conference Final simulation in dramatic fashion, outlasting the Vegas Golden Knights 3–2 in triple overtime to even the series at two games apiece in a marathon Game 4.
Colorado struck first at 4:08 of the opening period when Brock Nelson jumped on a Gabe Landeskog rebound and snapped it past Carter Hart to give the Avalanche an early 1–0 lead.
Vegas answered on the power play at 8:16 of the second period in a chaotic sequence. Mitch Marner created space with a slick deke through coverage, lost control of the puck in traffic, but it deflected off Valeri Nichushkin’s skate and trickled into the net to tie the game 1–1.
The Avalanche regained the lead early in the third. At 3:40, Martin Necas found Landeskog in the slot, and the captain blasted a one-timer past an outstretched Hart to make it 2–1.
Vegas responded late, tying the game with 8:36 remaining when Nic Dowd pounced on a loose puck at the doorstep and slid it under Scott Wedgewood’s pad to force overtime.
What followed turned into a war of attrition—three full overtime periods of grinding, chances, and survival on both ends.
Vegas controlled the shot volume throughout the night, but Wedgewood repeatedly kept Colorado alive, while Hart also stood tall to push the game deep into marathon territory.
Finally, the breakthrough came in triple overtime. After Nathan MacKinnon won a crucial offensive-zone draw, Sam Malinski fired a point shot that created a rebound in front. Martin Necas reacted quickest, snapping it over Hart’s glove to seal a 3–2 Avalanche victory and level the series.
Final Stats — Game 4
- Score: Avalanche 3, Golden Knights 2 (3OT)
- Shots on Goal: Golden Knights 60, Avalanche 42
- COL Goals: Brock Nelson, Gabe Landeskog, Martin Necas (OT winner)
- VGK Goals: Mitch Marner, Nic Dowd
- Goaltending: Scott Wedgewood — 58 saves Carter Hart — 39 saves
- Series: Tied 2–2
Game 5 — Avalanche 2, Golden Knights 0
The Colorado Avalanche carried their momentum from a triple-overtime classic into Game 5 and delivered a disciplined, defensive road win, shutting out the Vegas Golden Knights 2–0 to take a 3–2 series lead in the Western Conference Final simulation.
With both Scott Wedgewood and Carter Hart given the night off after the exhausting Game 4 marathon, Mackenzie Blackwood and Adin Hill stepped into the spotlight and delivered strong performances on both ends of the ice.
Colorado struck early once again, with Martin Necas opening the scoring to give the Avalanche a 1–0 lead and immediately tilt the pace in their favor.
From there, the game settled into a tight, low-scoring grind, with both goaltenders holding firm as chances came at a premium. Blackwood, however, was perfect when it mattered most, turning aside everything Vegas threw at him to keep Colorado in front.
The Avalanche finally added insurance in the closing seconds. With nine seconds remaining, Necas struck again, finishing into an empty net to seal the 2–0 victory and extend Colorado’s winning streak to three straight games.
Final Stats — Game 5
- Score: Avalanche 2, Golden Knights 0
- COL Goals: Martin Necas (2)
- Shots on Goal: Avalanche 33 — Golden Knights 21
- Goaltending: Mackenzie Blackwood — 21 saves (Shutout) Adin Hill — 32 saves
- Series: Avalanche lead 3–2
Game 6 — Avalanche 3, Golden Knights 1
Desperation defined Game 6 from the opening puck drop, with the Vegas Golden Knights fighting to extend the series and the Colorado Avalanche trying to punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final in a tense, tightly played elimination game.
Neither side found the breakthrough through two periods, despite Colorado holding a 21–14 edge in shots on goal and controlling long stretches of possession. Both goaltenders stood firm, turning away chance after chance to keep the game scoreless heading into the third.
Vegas finally broke through at 2:26 of the final frame. Ivan Barbashev drove hard to the net, saw his initial attempt partially deflected, and stayed with the play to poke home the rebound past Mackenzie Blackwood, giving the Golden Knights a 1–0 lead.
Colorado answered quickly on the power play. Just over three minutes later, Ross Colton buried a one-timer off a Nic Roy feed, tying the game 1–1 while William Karlsson served a tripping penalty on Cale Makar.
With the game hanging in the balance late, the Avalanche struck again in familiar fashion. At 2:21 remaining in regulation, Artturi Lehkonen finished a feed from Logan O’Connor, snapping a shot from the left circle past Carter Hart to give Colorado its first lead of the night.
O’Connor then sealed the result with an empty-net goal, lifting the Avalanche to a 3–1 victory and sending them on to the Stanley Cup Final after winning four of the final five games in the series.
Final Stats — Game 6
- Score: Avalanche 3, Golden Knights 1
- COL Goals: Ross Colton, Artturi Lehkonen, Logan O’Connor (EN)
- VGK Goal: Ivan Barbashev
- Shots on Goal: Avalanche 34, Golden Knights 22
- Goaltending: Mackenzie Blackwood — 21 saves
- Carter Hart — 32 saves
- Series Result: Avalanche win series 4–2, advance to Stanley Cup Final
What do you guys think will happen in round three? Let us know.