NHL 26 Predicts Avalanche vs. Oilers

The Colorado Avalanche continue to shine in buggy video game simulations.
The video game overlords have been kind to the Colorado Avalanche as of late.
In our latest NHL 26 bug-ridden, glitch-infested experience, the Avalanche picked up a 4-0 shutout win over Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers.
Nathan MacKinnon scored twice while Gabe Landeskog and Logan O'Connor also picked up goals for Colorado. Scott Wedgewood made 26 saves.
Tristan Jarry made 32 saves for Edmonton.
First Period
About six minutes into the game, Brent Burns fired a slap shot on Jarry, but the goaltender made the stick save. During the same sequence, Colorado went on an early power play after Connor Murphy wiped out Ross Colton near the boards when the puck wasn’t in play, earning an interference minor.
The Avalanche nearly struck on the man advantage off the draw when Devon Toews ripped a slapper from the point that was deftly redirected by Brock Nelson in front, but it clanged off the post before Jarry scooped it up.
After the failed power play, Martin Necas found MacKinnon off the rush. His backhander deflected into the air, and Jarry sprawled across the crease, somehow catching it in his glove while lying on the ice.
But on the following faceoff, Jarry’s lucky charm sank straight into the North Saskatchewan River. Following a draw win by Jack Drury, Burns fired from the point and O’Connor redirected it home to make it 1-0.
At the end of the first, Colorado held a 1-0 lead, while Edmonton’s edge in shots (12-11) felt more like a participation ribbon than anything meaningful.
Second Period
At 1:51 of the second, Colorado doubled its lead when Toews carried into open ice and fed Landeskog cross-crease for an easy tap-in.
Colorado continued to lock things down defensively, though Edmonton’s depth tried to claw back. Adam Henrique snapped a shot from a tough angle, but Wedgewood turned it aside.
Moments later, MacKinnon battled Henrique to recover the puck, fed Colton, and headed to the bench. Colton broke in alone but was denied by Jarry’s glove.
After 40 minutes, Colorado led 2-0 and held a 22-19 advantage in shots.
Third Period
Embarrassment is the only way to describe the third for Edmonton.
After a routine save on MacKinnon, Jarry played the puck to Mattias Ekholm, who instead knocked it into his own net, making it 3-0—and handing MacKinnon another goal.
Midway through the period, Parker Kelly got a look in the slot, but Jarry came up with a highlight-reel blocker save as Murphy delivered a big hit nearby.
Edmonton pushed back briefly as Henrique led a rush and dropped it for Matthew Savoie, but Wedgewood shut the door again.
From there, Colorado kept piling on. MacKinnon turned on the jets, beat Jarry five-hole, and made it 4-0 for his second of the night.
Nic Roy nearly made it five late, but his wrister rang iron and ricocheted away.
Real Life
The Avalanche will square off against the Oilers at 7:30 p.m. local time in Denver, with the matchup taking place at Rogers Place in Edmonton.