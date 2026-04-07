NHL 26 Predicts Avs vs. Blues

Will the Avalanche clinch the Central Division?
The video game overlords were a bit kinder to the Colorado Avalanche this time around.
Nathan MacKinnon scored in overtime to lift the Avalanche to a 2–1 win over the St. Louis Blues. Brett Kulak also found the back of the net for Colorado, while Scott Wedgewood turned aside 32 shots.
Jordan Kyrou scored the lone goal for St. Louis, and Jordan Binnington made 25 saves in the loss.
First Period
At the 3:23 mark, Gabe Landeskog teed up a one-timer from the top of the left circle, but his blistering shot was gloved down by Binnington.
Through the opening five minutes, St. Louis jumped out to a 7–1 edge in shots, with Wedgewood forced to keep Colorado afloat early.
The first half of the period was sloppy on Colorado’s end, as repeated turnovers in the defensive zone put Wedgewood in several dangerous situations. However, just past the midway point, the Avalanche broke through. Joel Kiviranta found Kulak in the slot, and his quick wrister slipped just over Binnington’s blocker to give Colorado a 1–0 lead.
Landeskog had another look from the same spot with under two minutes remaining, but Binnington turned it aside with the blocker.
Second Period
Just past the midway mark, Brent Burns made a terrific read, intercepting a pass to break up a prime scoring chance that could have tied the game for St. Louis.
After two periods, the Avalanche held a 1–0 lead, though the Blues carried a 24–17 advantage in shots.
Third Period
Colorado ran into penalty trouble early in the period when Landeskog was called for interference on Theo Lindstein.
The Avalanche killed off the penalty, but the Blues still managed to tie the game shortly after. Kyrou wrapped the puck around the net and tucked it in, with Nick Blankenburg in pursuit but unable to prevent the equalizer.
Moments later, Colorado received its first power play of the night when Jimmy Snuggerud was called for cross-checking Kiviranta.
Burns ripped a slap shot 50 seconds into the man advantage, but Binnington came up with a strong glove save. The Avalanche generated multiple Grade-A chances, including a dangerous one-timer from Necas that was turned aside, but couldn’t regain the lead.
Sam Malinski then put the Blues back on the power play with a cross-check on Dylan Holloway. And of course, it wouldn’t be an NHL video game without a Frostbite glitch—Malinski briefly turned into O.J. Simpson and sent his stick through Holloway’s chest… yet somehow avoided any additional charges.
Regulation solved nothing, sending the game to overtime.
Overtime
This time, Colorado flipped the script.
On a 2-on-1 rush, MacKinnon fed Necas, who blasted a slap shot that deflected off Binnington’s elbow and bounced right to MacKinnon at the backdoor. The puck caromed in off his chest, sealing a 2–1 Avalanche victory.
If the Avalanche score the real-life triumph, they'll finally, at long last, clinch the Central Division.