NHL 26 Predicts: Flames vs. Avalanche

Oh boy.
We’re going to keep it real with you tonight—there just wasn’t enough time to put together a full-length recap of a simulated matchup. So here’s the condensed version of a chaotic one.
The virtual showdown—played in Frostbite on NHL 26—was messy, unpredictable, and wildly entertaining, with the Colorado Avalanche outlasting the Calgary Flames in a 6–5 win.
What the Heck Happened
Brock Nelson opened the scoring in the first period, finishing a feed from Valeri Nichushkin to make it 1–0.
Nichushkin followed it up himself, burying a rebound off a Nelson shot to double the lead.
Calgary responded after a turnover from Devon Toews led to Joel Farabee beating Scott Wedgewood, cutting the deficit to 2–1.
Former Av Victor Olofsson tied the game with a wrist shot past Wedgewood. Olofsson was part of the deal that brought Nazem Kadri back to Colorado, with prospect Max Curran also heading to Calgary.
Matt Coronato then capped a three-goal Flames surge, finishing a breakaway with a slick backhand-forehand move to make it 3–2.
In the third, Joel Kiviranta tied things at 3–3 off a one-timer from Jack Drury.
Less than a minute later, Nathan MacKinnon tipped a point blast from Cale Makar past Dustin Wolf to give Colorado a 4–3 lead.
Calgary answered again, as Matvei Gridin capitalized on another turnover to even the score.
Kiviranta struck again late, setting up Parker Kelly in the slot to restore Colorado’s lead at 5–4 with under four minutes remaining.
Nichushkin added what looked like the dagger into an empty net, making it 6–4.
Yegor Sharangovich got one back late, beating Wedgewood five-hole, but time ran out on the Flames.
Final: Avalanche 6, Flames 5—in a game that was anything but clean, and exactly what you’d expect from a virtual free-for-all.