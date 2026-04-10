NHL 26 Predicts Flames vs. Avs: Sam Malinski Suffers Lower-Body Injury

Avalanche triumph in NHL 26 simulation despite Malinski's injury. Landeskog scores late, securing a hard-fought win over the Flames.
The Colorado Avalanche extended their Frostbite winning streak with a 3–2 win in their latest NHL 26 simulation.
Goals from Gabe Landeskog, Josh Manson, and Martin Nečas powered Colorado, while Mackenzie Blackwood turned aside 22 shots. Adam Klapka and Matt Coronato scored for Calgary.
First Period
Valeri Nichushkin stayed red hot early, skating end-to-end before circling the net and finding Manson for a one-timer from the top of the right circle to open the scoring at 3:54.
Connor Zary drove much of Calgary’s offense in the opening frame, generating multiple chances, but Blackwood held firm with a series of strong saves. He denied Zary with a blocker stop midway through the period, then flashed the glove moments later on a chance from John Beecher.
The Flames eventually broke through. After an offensive-zone faceoff win, Yegor Sharangovich tied up Brock Nelson, allowing Klapka to jump on a loose puck from the right wing. He fired a backhand on goal and buried his own rebound to tie the game.
After one period, the score was 1–1, with Calgary holding a 12–10 edge in shots.
Second Period
Colorado came out flying in the second, firing three quick shots to start the frame, but Calgary’s defense and goaltending held up.
The Avalanche took a hit at 2:57 when Sam Malinski blocked a shot and was forced to leave the game with an apparent injury, later ruled out for the remainder.
Parker Kelly was assessed a cross-checking penalty, giving Calgary its first power play, but Colorado’s penalty kill stood tall.
Blackwood delivered one of his best saves of the night shortly after, robbing Ryan Strome with a spectacular split save and blocker stop.
Despite Colorado outshooting Calgary 10–3 in the period, the game remained tied 1–1 heading into the third.
Third Period
Calgary grabbed the lead just 1:14 into the third when Coronato capitalized on a broken play. He held the puck patiently before beating Blackwood top shelf to make it 2–1.
Colorado responded after Yan Kuznetsov was sent to the box for holding. On the ensuing power play, Nečas finished off a setup from Nathan MacKinnon, who won a race to the boards and slipped a quick pass into the slot for the tying goal.
The Avalanche controlled much of the play down the stretch but struggled to break through—until the final moments.
With just 35 seconds remaining, Landeskog scored on the backhand to give Colorado a 3–2 lead, sealing the win.
P.S.
Sam Malinski's character model on NHL 26 looks nothing like Sam Malinski at all.