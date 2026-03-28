NHL 26 Predicts Jets vs. Avalanche: The Rematch

The Colorado Avalanche are getting hot at the right time—even in a world filled with glitches and subpar video game animations.
NHL 26 predicts yet another classic battle between Colorado and Winnipeg, with the Avalanche pulling out a 2–1 overtime win.
Nazem Kadri and Nathan MacKinnon provide the offense for Colorado, while Mackenzie Blackwood earns the win in goal. Connor Hellebuyck is outstanding as usual, but one goal proves to be the difference. Gabriel Vilardi scores the lone marker for Winnipeg.
Martin Nečas sets up Gabe Landeskog for a one-timer early, but Hellebuyck makes the save and nearly loses control before recovering just in time. The moment is he helped by Nečas’ Bauer Vapor FLYLITE stick getting stuck inside of the crossbar in a classic Frostbite glitch.
At 5:47, Kadri fires a partially deflected shot as Parker Kelly crashes into Hellebuyck at the top of the crease. No goaltender interference penalty is called.
Vilardi gets a prime opportunity with 10:27 remaining, taking a pass from Adam Lowry in the slot and spinning into a backhand, but Blackwood gets the blocker on it.
Moments later, Brett Kulak turns the puck over in front, leading to a dangerous chance from Gustav Nyquist, but Blackwood bails out his teammate.
With under six minutes to play, Devon Toews finds Sam Malinski for a one-timer, but Hellebuyck stretches across to make the save.
After one, the game remains scoreless, though Colorado controls the pace with a 10–2 edge in shots.
Midway through the period, Brock Nelson carries through the neutral zone and dishes to Josh Manson, who steps in and fires—only for Valeri Nichushkin to absorb the shot in an unfortunate spot and head to the bench in discomfort.
Shortly after, Artturi Lehkonen is called for holding, sending Winnipeg to the power play. In the background, head coach Jared Bednar waves his arms—despite his character model facing the wrong direction, courtesy of another EA glitch.
The Jets’ advantage is cut short when Cole Perfetti is penalized for cross-checking Malinski, leading to four-on-four play. Colorado later gets a brief power play but can’t convert.
Late in the period, Logan O’Connor gets a chance on a 2-on-2 rush, but Hellebuyck shuts the door.
In the final seconds, MacKinnon unleashes a heavy slap shot from the slot, but Hellebuyck flashes the glove.
Through two periods, it remains 0–0, with Colorado leading 20–11 in shots.
Winnipeg comes out flying in the third. Alex Iafallo sets up Mark Scheifele for a backdoor tap-in, but Blackwood sprawls across the crease to make a remarkable save.
Soon after, Lowry forces a turnover off a defensive-zone faceoff, strips Kulak, and feeds Vilardi at the top of the right circle. Vilardi buries it to give Winnipeg a 1–0 lead.
At 4:25, Vilardi gets another dangerous look in the slot, but Blackwood comes up big again as Colorado weathers the pressure.
Then—because it wouldn’t be a simulation without chaos—the stream cuts out due to internet issues.
During the downtime, Kadri scores with 17 seconds remaining to tie the game and force overtime.
In the extra frame, MacKinnon calls for the puck. Cale Makar delivers, and “Nate Dogg” rips it past Hellebuyck to seal a 2–1 Avalanche victory.
The Avalanche face the Jets on Saturday night at Ball Arena, looking to secure their fifth straight win while potentially extending their nine-point lead over the Dallas Stars in the Central Division. The Hockey News coverage begins at 5 p.m. local time.