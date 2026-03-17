NHL 26 Predicts Penguins vs. Avalanche

DENVER — Can virtual NHL officiating be worse than real life? Let's dive in, shall we?
Jokes aside, the Pittsburgh Penguins skated away with a 3–2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche in our latest NHL 26 experiment, and the game was actually — gasp — fun to watch. If you missed it, you can check out the full simulation here.
Nathan MacKinnon and Parker Kelly provided the offense for Colorado, while Scott Wedgewood delivered a stellar performance between the pipes with 24 saves that bordered on video game legend territory.
For Pittsburgh, Bryan Rust scored twice and Justin Brazeau netted the late game-winner. Stuart Skinner was excellent as well, turning aside 33 shots to help secure the victory.
The Avalanche wasted no time electrifying the crowd at Ball Arena.
Just 29 seconds into the game, MacKinnon pounced on a loose puck along the boards, snapped it toward the net, and beat Skinner cleanly to give Colorado a 1–0 lead before many fans had even settled into their seats.
Pittsburgh quickly responded by cranking up the physicality. On the next sequence, Evgeni Malkin — appearing in his first game after serving a five-game suspension — leveled Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson during a gritty battle along the boards.
Manson bounced right back into the play. Moments later, off a faceoff win from Brock Nelson in Pittsburgh’s zone, the defenseman blasted a point shot that Skinner snatched out of the air with a spectacular glove save.
Nearly eight minutes into the period, Manson returned to the exact same patch of ice and fired another wrister toward the net. This time it beat the goalie but rang squarely off the post, drawing a loud, collective “Ohhh!” from the crowd.
About a minute later, Colorado went to the power play after Noel Acciari was whistled for holding Nelson. The man advantage generated chances, including a slap shot from Martin Nečas, but Skinner stood tall and kept the puck out.
Pittsburgh eventually found its breakthrough with 6:12 remaining in the period.
The sequence began when Parker Kelly mishandled the puck in the defensive zone, allowing Rickard Rakell to intercept the pass and quickly slide the puck into the slot. Rust took it from there, firing a precise shot past Wedgewood to tie the game 1–1.
The Penguins struck again almost immediately.
After crashing the net and forcing chaos around the crease, Parker Wotherspoon worked the puck free and sent it back to Rust in nearly the same shooting lane. Once again, he made no mistake, wiring it past the goaltender to give Pittsburgh a 2–1 lead.
Then came one of those classic EA Sports officiating moments.
Nicolas Roy was called for interference despite Anthony Mantha essentially skating directly into him. Thanks, EA. Fortunately for Colorado, the penalty kill held strong.
Late in the period, Wedgewood produced the save of the night.
With 1:29 remaining, Malkin uncorked a dangerous one-timer that looked destined for the net. Falling backward, the Avalanche goaltender somehow flashed the glove and robbed him in dramatic fashion.
After twenty minutes, the Penguins held a 2–1 lead and a 14–10 edge in shots.
Colorado clawed its way back midway through the frame.
Nearly seven minutes into the period, Kelly capitalized on a quick passing play when Sam Malinski fed him in tight. Kelly attempted a backhand that caught Skinner’s blocker and fluttered awkwardly into the net, tying the game 2–2.
It was the kind of opportunistic scoring that highlights Colorado’s depth — the players who quietly deliver when the stars are tied up.
Nečas nearly pushed the Avalanche ahead later in the period with a booming slap shot from the top of the right circle, but the puck was partially deflected before Skinner calmly plucked it out of the air.
Neither team could break the deadlock before the intermission, sending the game to the third period tied 2–2. Pittsburgh held a razor-thin shots advantage at 22–21.
The final frame opened with a little bit of everything — pressure, frustration, and plenty of iron.
About three minutes in, Mantha broke through Colorado’s defense and fired a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.
Doink.
Off the post.
Colorado controlled possession through much of the first half of the period, outshooting Pittsburgh 8–0 during one extended stretch. A turnover at the blue line created a chance for Gavin Brindley to drive the net, but his shot glanced off Skinner’s glove and stayed out.
Then came another moment of metallic misfortune.
With nine minutes remaining, MacKinnon received a slick pass from Nazem Kadri in the slot and quickly snapped a backhand toward the net.
Doink.
Right off the post again as Skinner sprawled across the crease stacking the pads.
Mantha later joined the unofficial “post club.”
On a clean 2-on-1 rush with 4:30 left, Kris Letang fed him perfectly in stride. Mantha ripped the shot…
Doink.
Again.
The forward covered his face before throwing his arms skyward in disbelief, seemingly wondering what kind of hockey spirits had cursed him.
Unfortunately for Colorado, the cruelest bounce of the night was still coming.
With just 35 seconds left in regulation, Brazeau snapped a shot from the slot that deflected off Zakhar Bardakov’s stick and fluttered past Wedgewood into the net.
An own goal.
A brutal break.
And a 3–2 Penguins lead.
Colorado pulled the goalie for a final push, but the rally never materialized. Pittsburgh held firm in the closing seconds to secure the virtual victory.
Now the only question left is simple:
What happens when these teams meet in real life tonight?