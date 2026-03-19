NHL 26 Predicts Stars vs. Avalanche

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche earned a virtual victory Wednesday night, rallying from a two-goal deficit to defeat the Dallas Stars 4–2 in NHL 26 simulation action.
Colorado got goals from Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, and Parker Kelly, while Scott Wedgewood turned aside 27 shots to backstop the comeback effort.
MacKinnon and Martin Necas looked to generate early offense off the rush, but their connection was disrupted by Esa Lindell.
Moments later, Thomas Harley was sent to the box for holding Nicolas Roy, giving Colorado an early power-play opportunity. Despite quality chances from Valeri Nichushkin and Makar, the Avalanche couldn’t capitalize.
Dallas came inches away from opening the scoring midway through the period. Miro Heiskanen intercepted a pass at center ice and led the rush before sliding it over to Jamie Benn, who set up Matt Duchene for a one-timer that rang off the post. Seconds later, Mavrik Bourque fired from the point, and Duchene’s deflection hit iron again—tough luck for Dallas.
Wedgewood kept things scoreless with a highlight-reel diving blocker save to rob Oskar Back.
The Stars earned their first power play with six minutes remaining after Sam Malinski was called for cross-checking Nathan Bastian, but Colorado’s penalty kill stood tall.
The period ended 0–0, though Dallas carried over a man advantage after Ivan Ivan—recently called up from the Colorado Eagles—was whistled for cross-checking late.
Colorado successfully killed off the remaining penalty, but Dallas struck shortly after. Heiskanen unleashed a 98.4 mph slap shot through traffic to give the Stars a 1–0 lead.
At 8:44, Back doubled the advantage. Taking a pass from Nils Lundkvist, he faked low and snapped a shot over Wedgewood’s blocker to make it 2–0.
The Avalanche responded quickly.
Less than two minutes later, Necas forced a turnover in the offensive zone and found MacKinnon streaking into the slot. MacKinnon wired a wrister past Jake Oettinger to cut the deficit in half.
With just 1:11 remaining in the period, Zakhar Bardakov fed Ivan in the slot, and he buried a wrister to tie the game 2–2.
After two periods, the game was even, with Dallas holding an 18–12 edge in shots.
The parade to the penalty box continued early in the third when Gavin Brindley was called for cross-checking Jason Robertson at 3:22.
Dallas generated a couple of looks on the power play, including a one-timer from Justin Hryckowian set up by Adam Erne, but Wedgewood held firm.
Colorado took the lead for good at 10:17. Kelly buried a one-timer from the top of the right circle off a feed from Joel Kiviranta to make it 3–2.
Makar sealed it late, hammering home a one-timer from Devon Toews with 1:23 remaining to push the lead to 4–2.