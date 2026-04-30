NHL 26: Stars Force Game 7, Avalanche Await First-Round Winner

Jason Robertson and Wyatt Johnston powered Dallas past Minnesota 3-1 in an NHL 26 simulation, forcing a decisive Game 7 with the Avalanche waiting in Round 2.
Jason Robertson and Wyatt Johnston struck early in the third period while Jake Oettinger turned aside 18 shots, leading the Stars past the Wild 3-1 in an NHL 26 simulation of Game 6 to push the series to a winner-take-all Game 7.
First Period
Dallas came out playing like a team with everything on the line, and it showed almost immediately.
Just 3:23 into the opening frame, Stars captain Jamie Benn outraced both Jared Spurgeon and Quinn Hughes to a loose puck before snapping a wrister that glanced off Jesper Wallstedt’s blocker and into the net for a 1-0 Dallas lead.
Benn’s edge, however, nearly became a problem later in the period. Just past the midway mark, he took an interference penalty after retaliating following minor contact, giving Minnesota a chance to respond.
The Stars then unraveled further in the discipline department. Ilya Lyubushkin was called for tripping Matt Boldy, creating a lengthy 5-on-3 advantage for the Wild. Moments later, Oskar Back cross-checked a Minnesota skater into the bench, leaving Dallas with three players in the penalty box at the same time.
Despite the chaos, the Wild failed to cash in.
Dallas nearly doubled its lead in the closing minutes when Wyatt Johnston caught Wallstedt out of position, but his shot clanged off the post before the puck somehow dropped into the goaltender’s glove as he sprawled across the crease.
The period ended with the Stars ahead 1-0 while also owning a commanding 10-3 edge in shots.
Second Period
Minnesota was handed an early chance to even things up, but first it was the Wild who took a penalty.
Nearly five minutes into the middle frame, Marcus Johansson was whistled for cross-checking Esa Lindell in a collision that had all the awkward physics of a classic video game glitch.
Later in the period, the Wild finally broke through.
With 9:43 remaining, Alex Petrovic was sent off for cross-checking Kirill Kaprizov, putting Minnesota back on the power play. This time, they made Dallas pay.
Following an offensive-zone faceoff win, Matt Boldy slipped a perfect pass to Joel Eriksson Ek at the top of the crease, and he calmly tapped it past Oettinger to tie the game 1-1.
It was the reset Minnesota needed heading into the third.
Third Period
Dallas wasted no time seizing control again.
Just 37 seconds into the final period, Johnston restored the Stars’ lead by redirecting a Miro Heiskanen point shot past Wallstedt to make it 2-1.
Before Minnesota could recover, Dallas struck again.
Less than a minute later, Johnston created traffic in front of the net and fed Jason Robertson, who quickly turned and fired through a screen to extend the lead to 3-1.
From there, the Stars locked the game down. Minnesota struggled to generate sustained pressure and was outworked in the key moments as Dallas closed out the simulation victory.
Oettinger earned the win with 18 saves, while Wallstedt stopped 28 shots in defeat.
The Stars and the Wild will clash for real at 5:30 p.m. ET. Should Minnesota win, Dallas will be eliminated.
But if this is any indication, Dallas won’t go down without a fight.